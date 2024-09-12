VIVAZEN® Appoints Natalie Gershon as Chief Marketing Officer to Propel Brand Growth and Market Leadership

Seasoned Food & Beverage Marketer to Lead Strategic Brand Expansion and Elevate Consumer Engagement for Industry Leader of Feel Good Relief®

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAZEN®, The nation's leading herbal supplement brand in US convenience stores1, renowned for its premium quality and innovative products, is excited to announce the appointment of Natalie Gershon as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic hire comes as VIVAZEN celebrates a decade of delivering wellness solutions and sets its sights on accelerating growth and brand recognition.

Gershon, a veteran marketer with over two decades of experience in the Food & Beverage industry, brings a wealth of expertise in scaling category-leading brands. Her proven track record in driving brand visibility, consumer engagement, and market share growth will be instrumental as VIVAZEN continues to expand its footprint in the herbal supplement market.

Before joining VIVAZEN, Gershon served as Chief Growth Officer at Three Notch'd Brewing Company, where she led strategy and marketing initiatives that significantly grew revenue, boosted brand awareness and customer loyalty. Her leadership roles also included Head of Marketing at Dogswell, Vice President of Marketing at Zevia and Vice President of Marketing at Duvel USA/Boulevard Brewing Co., where she successfully spearheaded strategic campaigns and category expansion that positioned these brands as disruptors in their respective markets.

"This marks a pivotal moment in VIVAZEN's journey," said CJ Watkins, VIVAZEN Head of Sales. "Natalie's extensive experience in rapid growth CPG start-ups, regulated categories and visionary approach to brand building align perfectly with our mission and the opportunity to grow this brand to new heights."

"I am thrilled to join VIVAZEN at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Gershon. "VIVAZEN has all the elements of a company primed for expansive growth: industry leading products, a highly recognizable brand, and crucially, an unmistakable commitment to quality and innovation."

About VIVAZEN®

VIVAZEN is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief®. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN is on a mission to empower Everyday Heroes™ to live their best lives through the power of plants and natural wisdom.* For more information, visit https://vivazen.com.

Media: [email protected]

1 As measured by Nielsen, 52 week period ending April 2024, US Convenience Channel

*VIVAZEN products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

