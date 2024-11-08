VIVAZEN® Launches New Alcohol Alternative™ Botanical Seltzer with Nationwide Rollout Planned

Innovative Zero-Calorie, Non-Alcoholic Beverage Crafted with Mood-Boosting Properties to Offer a Fresh Take on Single-Serve Refreshment

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAZEN®, the brand known for its commitment to plant-based wellness, proudly announces the launch of its newest creation: the VIVAZEN® Alcohol Alternative™ , a botanical seltzer crafted to disrupt the single-serve alcohol market. Developed by a team of experts including a former Anheuser-Busch brewmaster, an accomplished plant scientist, and a seasoned medical doctor, this refreshing, tropically flavored beverage is now available in Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the coming months.

This innovative seltzer isn't just another non-alcoholic drink – it's a game-changer for anyone seeking a mood boost without the calories, carbs, sugar, caffeine, or THC found in traditional alcoholic beverages. With a unique mix of nine botanicals, nutrients, and vitamins that deliver a truly noticeable effect, VIVAZEN® offers a refreshing, elevated drinking experience. Like all VIVAZEN® products, this new botanical seltzer is crafted in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and features scientifically validated formulas for consistent quality.

"We set out to create a better-for-you beverage that brings the uplifting effects of mood-enhancing botanicals, minus the hangover, calories, or carbs," said Bryan Derr, COO of LEVO Naturals™, parent company to VIVAZEN®. "I spent 20 years leading innovation at major breweries across the United States and Canada, and I knew we could craft something that could help you Feel Great™, without tuning out."

VIVAZEN® Alcohol Alternative™ stands out as a versatile option that caters to a wide range of consumers, from wellness enthusiasts and sober-curious individuals to those looking to cut back on alcohol consumption. Infused with premium botanicals known for their mood-enhancing properties, it offers a refreshing and guilt-free alternative that is perfect for any occasion.*

Key features of the VIVAZEN® Alcohol Alternative™ include:

Non-Alcoholic : Crafted to deliver the social and mood-boosting experience of an alcoholic beverage, without the alcohol.

: Crafted to deliver the social and mood-boosting experience of an alcoholic beverage, without the alcohol. Zero Calories, Carbs, Sugar, and Caffeine : Ideal for health-conscious consumers looking to maintain their wellness goals.

: Ideal for health-conscious consumers looking to maintain their wellness goals. THC-Free : Provides a clean and refreshing option for those seeking a non-psychoactive beverage.

: Provides a clean and refreshing option for those seeking a non-psychoactive beverage. Infused with Nine Mood-Boosting Botanicals, Nutrients, and Vitamins: Delivers a naturally uplifting experience you can truly feel.*

Now available for purchase in Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, the VIVAZEN® Alcohol Alternative™ will be expanding to other states in the coming months. For those eager to try it, the beverage can also be ordered directly from VIVAZEN®'s website at www.vivazen.com .

Whether you're seeking a mindful alternative to alcohol or simply want to explore the world of botanicals, VIVAZEN®'s new Alcohol Alternative™ offers a refreshing, Feel Good™ experience that stands out in a crowded beverage market.

About VIVAZEN®

VIVAZEN® is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief®. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN® is on a mission to empower Everyday Heroes™ to live their best lives through the power of plants and natural wisdom. For more information, visit https://vivazen.com .

*VIVAZEN® products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

