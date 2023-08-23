Vive Collective Adds Experienced Digital Health Leader Mark Tapping to Advisory Board

Former Livongo and Humana senior executive brings deep expertise in growing digital health startups to investment platform

MENLO Park, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vive Collective™, a new investment platform to build, fund, and scale the next generation digital health and healthtech companies, has added Mark J. Tapping, a digital health leader with deep payer expertise, to its advisory board.

To download a high-res photo of Mark Tapping, click here .

Tapping is a leader in the health benefits and digital health space, with more than 15 years of experience in commercial leadership, strategy, corporate planning, and operations roles. Tapping's experience at some of the leading digital health firms of the last decade, such as Omada Health, Livongo (acquired by Teladoc), and Maven Clinic, provides him with a valuable perspective on real-world growth and product strategies to help healthcare organizations efficiently and effectively establish and grow new products and partnerships.

Prior to working as a digital health solution provider, Tapping held several roles at health plans for 10 years, including Health Care Service Corporation (BCBS of Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Montana), the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, and Humana.

"From the moment I met Cheryl Cheng and Hillary Frank, I knew it was a fit," said Tapping. "In my 15-year career in healthcare innovation, I've partnered and worked for many leading digital health firms -- from the most industry-forward commercial teams to the most innovative product-led organizations in Silicon Valley -- and everything in between. Vive Collective is a platform that combines product and commercial expertise alongside capital to create resources for the next generation of healthtech firms. I am excited to be part of a team that is building the future of healthcare innovation."

Tapping's diverse experience implementing partnerships as both a buyer and a solution vendor enables him to provide objective, actionable advisory services to help digital health companies and health plans accelerate their growth strategies. Currently, Tapping serves as president of A&M Strategy and Consulting in Chicago, where he advises early and mid-stage growth companies on commercial growth strategies.

"Vive Collective is more than capital. Our Collective includes an advisory board of seasoned healthcare executives who provide their expertise to support founders and startups through all stages of the company lifecycle, from strategy, recruiting, scaling, through exit," said Cheryl Cheng, founder and CEO, Vive Collective. "We are proud to welcome an executive with such broad expertise, judgment, and perspective on digital health as Mark to Vive Collective's advisory board."

Tapping joins Ritesh Patel, senior partner, Global Digital Health, FINN Partners on Vive Collective's advisory board.

Vive Collective is an investment platform focused exclusively on digital health and health tech opportunities. Vive Collective works closely with founders to lead their funding rounds and help build out technical, customer, marketing, and operations teams and resources. In partnership with Clearlake Capital, Vive Collective provides flexible and continuous funding for high-growth startups that are innovating across the healthcare industry.

Vive Collective is actively expanding its advisory board. Send an email to [email protected] if you are interested.

About Vive Collective™

Vive Collective™ is a new investment platform to build, fund and scale the next generation digital health and healthtech companies. Vive provides a flexible partnership approach to back high-growth, disruptive digital health companies with a network of healthcare and technology experts and partners. More information is available at www.vivecollective.com and on Twitter @vivecollective.

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE Vive Collective