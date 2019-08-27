Vive LA Rolls Out Power Pro Leasing App Across Its Portfolio

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing (Power Pro), the best-in-class mobile leasing app intentionally designed to drive leasing results for apartment operators, today announced that Vive LA, which manages 16 apartment communities in urban neighborhoods throughout the Los Angeles area, has implemented the Power Pro leasing solution across its entire portfolio.

The Power Pro app unchains leasing associates from their desks so they can create a comfortable, personalized leasing experience to drive prospect engagement throughout the apartment shopping process and the property tour. No longer does an associate have to sit in an office with a prospect and interview them in a setting that the prospect may find too intimidating, formal or impersonal.

"We are absolutely thrilled about Vive LA's implementation of our mobile leasing app," said Karen Gladney, co-founder of Power Pro. "Vive LA is a top-notch management company dedicated to providing prospects and residents with the exceptional service and living experiences they expect. Power Pro's mobile leasing solution is designed to help them do just that. Our technology will better position Vive LA's leasing associates to build rapport with prospects and to provide a more comfortable and authentic leasing experience. It will also give the company valuable insight into how their leasing associates are performing and will help the company take its leasing discipline to the next level. We look forward to a strong partnership."

With Power Pro, leasing associates can perform all of the critical leasing tasks and gather needed information from a prospect while anywhere on a property, whether sitting in a comfortable courtyard or walking through an apartment home. Associates are able to quickly verify a prospect's ID, and the technology enables them to fill out a guest card, show community photos and videos and access real-time information on floor plans and pricing – even without an internet connection. Additionally, the solution gives leasing associates the ability to send customized e-brochures to prospects and to share floor plans as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways.

Power Pro also provides a score card so that executives and team managers can see the ways in which associates are performing well and the areas in which they need to improve. The technology fully integrates with the major property management software platforms from RealPage and Yardi.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

303.682.3941

SOURCE Power Pro Leasing

Related Links

http://www.powerproleasing.com/

