VIVE Spices Up the Season with New Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer

Looking at the category, VIVE found an opportunity to play on the seasonal success of consumer tastes in other alcoholic beverages. With the launch of Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer, VIVE has created a distinctly refreshing version of a highly anticipated flavor profile. Pairing the success of VIVE's base along with the creativity to deliver an aroma and taste known to the pumpkin spice lover, this product is sure to raise eyebrows and the taste will keep customers coming back for more.

"The thing that makes VIVE so refreshingly different is in its flavor profile, overall. When my brother (Evan Rouse, Chief Innovation Officer) had me try his take on Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer, I knew it had to exist in the world," shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. "There are few other products where a flavor profile and a customer base align so directly, that we wanted to be sure that we nailed the flavor. VIVE Pumpkin Spice is likely going to be laughed at initially, but when you try it, you'll quickly understand why we're thrilled to launch!"

Braxton Brewing Co., the maker of VIVE, was recently identified as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company based on its unprecedented three year growth. Meanwhile, VIVE was also recently marked as the hard seltzer generating highest velocity among non-national competitive counterparts in the Midwest. Armed with this knowledge, the brand has continued to compete at the national level, with hard seltzer brands with deeper pockets, broader resources and more consumer recognition.

VIVE Hard Seltzer began as a simple idea. An idea to create a beer-alternative that would inspire, motivate and stir a shift in the way we move. Something light, crisp, refreshing and not too heavy. After more than a year of experimentation, VIVE was born. Cincinnati's first locally crafted hard seltzer comes in 8 refreshing flavors , is easy to drink, gluten free and all natural with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs, it's the perfect drink to help you live it up. In 2020, VIVE was named as a key regional velocity power player by Nielsen , having dominated hard seltzer sales in Midwest, as compared to its competitive counterparts. Braxton Brewing Company, VIVE's partner company, also recently earned the rank of 2051 on the highly prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

