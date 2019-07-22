Vive Studios' Latest Production, T. Rex: Skeleton Crew, Launches On Viveport Infinity

Developed by Immersion, this interactive education title invites users to reconstruct a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton as they learn about the world's ultimate apex predator, the evolution of our scientific understanding, and the latest discoveries. T. Rex: Skeleton Crew is available to download as part of Viveport Infinity, Viveport's unlimited VR subscription service , and for $4.99 on the Viveport store.

T. Rex: Skeleton Crew places players within a space similar to the Museum's Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs, where they will work to build a scientifically accurate 3D model T. rex skeleton bone by bone. Once the full dinosaur is complete, the Hall will transform into the marshland that is now Montana, the T. rex's home 66 million years ago, where players will witness T. rex come to life before their very eyes.

The single-player home version expands upon the Museum version with extensive bonus material featuring an interactive and humorous guided tour from the exhibition's curator and leading paleontologist, Dr. Mark Norell. Along the way, the player will explore all parts of the dinosaur and unlock a wealth of new content including historic facts, archival videos, data visualizations, and engaging animations.

"Virtual reality is a captivating realm in which our normal perceptions of time and space are suspended," said Vivian Trakinski, the Museum's director of science visualization. "As a natural history museum, we can leverage this technology to allow our visitors to experience the most fantastic and inaccessible domains of nature. In VR nothing is too small, too big, too fast, too slow, too distant, or too long ago to be appreciated."

"T. Rex: Skeleton Crew has proven to be an immensely popular and interactive way for the American Museum of Natural History's visitors to connect with the new T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibit as the 66 million year-old "Dinosaur King" comes to life in VR," said Chris Chin, GM of Vive Studios. "We can't wait for dinosaur fans everywhere to geek out and finally experience this larger-than-life Vive Studios production as we bring a part of this venerable institution to their living rooms."

Through VIVE Arts, VIVE is partnering with some of the most forward-thinking cultural institutions in the world. In addition to this latest release with the American Museum of Natural History, VIVE has established itself as a leader in fostering digital innovation in arts and culture by creating immersive artworks and exhibits in collaboration with leading artists, museums and cultural organizations. Recent partnerships include the Louvre, Tate Modern, the National Palace Museum in Taipei, and the Biennale Arte 2019.

T. Rex: Skeleton Crew can now be downloaded world-wide, in both English and Chinese languages for the HTC VIVE on Viveport Infinity. New Infinity members can start their two-week free trial today and gain access to unlimited VR gaming as well as exclusive benefits such as free title giveaways, weekend deals and premium content on Viveport Video. Start your free trial here: https://www.viveport.com/infinity

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative, and VIVE Arts, a global program for supporting digital innovation in arts and culture.

For more information on Vive, please visit https://www.vive.com.

HTC, the HTC logo, VIVE, the VIVE logo, Viveport, and VIVE Wave are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE HTC VIVE

Related Links

https://www.vive.com/

