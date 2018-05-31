¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® 10-City Tour Announced

"For twelve years ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!, has provided nutrition education, free health screenings, and wellness activities to communities across the nation," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "To continue our work to increase the inclusion of Hispanics in clinical and biomedical research, we are bringing the All of Us Research Program to our communities. The participation of diverse communities in All of Us will help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person."

The All of Us Research Program is an ambitious effort to advance individualized prevention, treatment and care for people of all backgrounds. People ages 18 and older, regardless of health status, will be able to enroll. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions. "All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

In addition to the Todos Juntos -- All of Us Research Program pavilion, free health screenings, and family fun physical activity and sports for people of all ages and all sizes; information on healthy eating is a key part of the events. "The National Alliance for Hispanic Health has a longstanding commitment to help create healthier communities," said Robert Forrester, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "We are proud to contribute to their efforts through our continuing support of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! events."

¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® events are free, and all participants are provided with the opportunity to register for the National Alliance for Hispanic Health's Buena Salud Club. This free membership club is designed to promote healthy lifestyles by providing year-round reliable and confidential health information and provider referrals.

The kick-off ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event will be held June 2, 2018, at Carnaval del Boulevard at the corner of St. Nicholas Avenue and 185th Street in Washington Heights, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The entire event series city listing is available at www.getupgetmoving.org. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® is sponsored nationally by the Healthy Americas Foundation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Newman's Own Foundation.

