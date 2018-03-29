VIVE X Showcases 25 VR/AR Startups During Demo Days in Taipei, Shenzhen and San Francisco

As the latest batch showcased their new innovations, Vive X announced the expansion of operations to Europe with a new location in London. The sixth Vive X location, London will be Vive X's European hub as it joins offices in Taipei, Beijing, Shenzhen, San Francisco and Tel Aviv. Vive X also opened the call for submissions for the next batch of candidates in all six locations, and is now accepting applications here.

"Vive X is the most active VR and AR investor with over 80 investments in the past two years," said Marc Metis, Global Head of Vive X at HTC Vive. "We look forward to bringing Vive X's unmatched support to Europe's innovative VR/AR industry and continuing to invest in the next wave of content, services, platforms and hardware."

The companies participating in the current Vive X Demo Days were:

San Francisco

Apelab is democratizing content creation and sharing for AR/VR through their SpatialStories Creative Suite and decentralized collaborative marketplace. SpatialStories, empowers developers, creators and enterprises of any background to build and share fully interactive XR content on all platforms.

is democratizing content creation and sharing for AR/VR through their SpatialStories Creative Suite and decentralized collaborative marketplace. SpatialStories, empowers developers, creators and enterprises of any background to build and share fully interactive XR content on all platforms. CALA offers a full-stack software solution that empowers fashion designers to turn ideas into garments faster – from first sketch to production and everything in between. Its 3D scanning technology allows consumers to easily take body measurements with smartphone photos and AR technology, then receive their orders with perfect fit.

offers a full-stack software solution that empowers fashion designers to turn ideas into garments faster – from first sketch to production and everything in between. Its 3D scanning technology allows consumers to easily take body measurements with smartphone photos and AR technology, then receive their orders with perfect fit. Cloudgate Studio is an acclaimed game development studio behind hit VR titles Brookhaven Experiment and Island 359. A brilliant team of industry veterans, Cloudgate is on a strategic path to build game tech modules that will culminate in the first hit title for VR eSports. Virtual Self as an example allows users to see their body in VR and stream their gameplay without expensive setups.

is an acclaimed game development studio behind hit VR titles Brookhaven Experiment and Island 359. A brilliant team of industry veterans, Cloudgate is on a strategic path to build game tech modules that will culminate in the first hit title for VR eSports. Virtual Self as an example allows users to see their body in VR and stream their gameplay without expensive setups. eLoupes provides a real-time surgical imaging system for the operating room. Combining light field rendering and head mounted displays, hospitals can bring surgeons a solution that is superior to traditional imaging systems like microscopes while saving costs and improving patient outcomes.

provides a real-time surgical imaging system for the operating room. Combining light field rendering and head mounted displays, hospitals can bring surgeons a solution that is superior to traditional imaging systems like microscopes while saving costs and improving patient outcomes. Nanome seeks to democratize science and engineering using VR and Blockchain technology. Today's legacy systems are outdated and create enormous inefficiency in the innovation process. With an intuitive and distributed platform to interact with scientific data, Nanome will help accelerate scientific innovation like never before.

seeks to democratize science and engineering using VR and Blockchain technology. Today's legacy systems are outdated and create enormous inefficiency in the innovation process. With an intuitive and distributed platform to interact with scientific data, Nanome will help accelerate scientific innovation like never before. Neurable develops brain-computer interface for VR control. The result of innovations in neuroscience and machine learning, Neurable interprets electroencephalography (EEG) signals for real-time interaction input. Think, "mind-controlled" experiences.

develops brain-computer interface for VR control. The result of innovations in neuroscience and machine learning, Neurable interprets electroencephalography (EEG) signals for real-time interaction input. Think, "mind-controlled" experiences. Quantum Capture is building the behavioral engine that will power the world's AI-assisted virtual agents. Combining photo-real 3D characters, procedural animation systems and support for cognitive AI, Quantum Capture aims to equip developers with the necessary tools to create amazing, virtual human- based applications, while substantially reducing costs and compressing production timelines.

is building the behavioral engine that will power the world's AI-assisted virtual agents. Combining photo-real 3D characters, procedural animation systems and support for cognitive AI, Quantum Capture aims to equip developers with the necessary tools to create amazing, virtual human- based applications, while substantially reducing costs and compressing production timelines. QuarkVR is the next-generation compression and streaming technology for untethered headsets and cloud XR. Our mission is to improve the user experience of XR and make it more affordable. QuarkVR is a hardware agnostic software solution that supports 4K per eye resolution and is capable of streaming to a dozen simultaneous users in the same environment with minimal latency.

Beijing

JuDaoEdu is dedicated to the research and development of VR labs for K-12 students. The product is applicable for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Science education and the company's vision is to provide students with authentic and safe VR lab environment.

is dedicated to the research and development of VR labs for K-12 students. The product is applicable for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Science education and the company's vision is to provide students with authentic and safe VR lab environment. Lenqiy is a leading VR content developer providing innovation and creativity education to teenagers. Their current product portfolio includes science, engineering, technology, art and mathematics VR tools. By bringing creativity into product design, Lenqiy wants to make learning an enjoyable journey of exploration for teenagers.

is a leading VR content developer providing innovation and creativity education to teenagers. Their current product portfolio includes science, engineering, technology, art and mathematics VR tools. By bringing creativity into product design, Lenqiy wants to make learning an enjoyable journey of exploration for teenagers. PanguVR is an AI-driven VR technology company with a focus on advanced computer vision. Its core engine, powered and refined by deep learning and processing thousands of terabytes of data, allows users to create 6DoF VR environments in minutes simply by uploading 3D assets or even 2D pictures. The process is fast and produces stunning quality output at only a fraction of the cost associated with manual process.

is an AI-driven VR technology company with a focus on advanced computer vision. Its core engine, powered and refined by deep learning and processing thousands of terabytes of data, allows users to create 6DoF VR environments in minutes simply by uploading 3D assets or even 2D pictures. The process is fast and produces stunning quality output at only a fraction of the cost associated with manual process. Pillow's Willow VR Studios creates fairytale games for both 3DoF and 6DoF VR, excelling with its high-quality visuals while maintaining maximum performance. Their non-violent casual VR games featuring curious, likeable characters, are fun, easy to play and suitable for all ages.

creates fairytale games for both 3DoF and 6DoF VR, excelling with its high-quality visuals while maintaining maximum performance. Their non-violent casual VR games featuring curious, likeable characters, are fun, easy to play and suitable for all ages. Yue Cheng Technology aims to become the Netflix in VR. The company has selected more than 300 top-quality VR contents from 50+ partners in 15 countries, introduced them to China , and created world's first professional VR cinema. YCT also produce world-class contents with the world's top talents in visual effects and movie industry.

Shenzhen

Antilatency specializes in positional tracking solutions for VR/AR that enable multiplayer VR experiences within the tracking area without scale limits, using mobile or tethered VR headsets.

specializes in positional tracking solutions for VR/AR that enable multiplayer VR experiences within the tracking area without scale limits, using mobile or tethered VR headsets. Configreality understands deeply how human spatial perception works across physical and virtual space simultaneously. With its proprietary spatial compression algorithm, users can feel as if they are walking in an infinitely large space even when the physical space is limited.

understands deeply how human spatial perception works across physical and virtual space simultaneously. With its proprietary spatial compression algorithm, users can feel as if they are walking in an infinitely large space even when the physical space is limited. Super Node is a visual intelligence company with full-stack solutions that enables machines to learn its surrounding environments. The solution brings low-cost, high-accuracy obstacle avoidance, 6DoF tracking and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) capabilities to VR, AR and robotics.

is a visual intelligence company with full-stack solutions that enables machines to learn its surrounding environments. The solution brings low-cost, high-accuracy obstacle avoidance, 6DoF tracking and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) capabilities to VR, AR and robotics. VRWaibao offers a multiplayer collaboration platform in VR, while also creating a wide range of enterprise VR applications for customers in banking, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, military and more.

offers a multiplayer collaboration platform in VR, while also creating a wide range of enterprise VR applications for customers in banking, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, military and more. Wewod is focused on delivering high-quality, location-based entertainment and educational VR content. The team has deep experience delivering 3D production work for renowned clients like Disney, Bandai Namco, and Nintendo.

is focused on delivering high-quality, location-based entertainment and educational VR content. The team has deep experience delivering 3D production work for renowned clients like Disney, Bandai Namco, and Nintendo. Transmind's Scenario-based interaction training architect won National Fintech entrepreneurial innovation award for its immersive interactive training experience and has been implemented in many finance institutes

Taipei

COVER provides a virtual livestreaming platform which users can perform with their avatars for audience to watch via mobile devices. It also offers live shows featuring their own virtual celebrities.

provides a virtual livestreaming platform which users can perform with their avatars for audience to watch via mobile devices. It also offers live shows featuring their own virtual celebrities. Looxid Labs has developed an emotional analytics platform optimized for VR using bio-sensors that measure users' eyes and brain activities. Its machine learning algorithm is capable of accurately analyzing users' emotional state, providing valuable data that can be leveraged to make a real impact in users' VR experiences.

has developed an emotional analytics platform optimized for VR using bio-sensors that measure users' eyes and brain activities. Its machine learning algorithm is capable of accurately analyzing users' emotional state, providing valuable data that can be leveraged to make a real impact in users' VR experiences. Red Pill Lab applies deep learning algorithms to optimize the workflow of real- time character animation. Its voice-to-facial engine and full body IK-solver work together to add a new level of realism to virtual characters in VR games.

applies deep learning algorithms to optimize the workflow of real- time character animation. Its voice-to-facial engine and full body IK-solver work together to add a new level of realism to virtual characters in VR games. VRCollab takes BIM (Building Information Modelling) to the next level, enabling architects, engineers, planners and consultants to collaborate seamlessly on construction projects. It is a software solution that instantly converts BIM models for use in design reviews, building requirement approval and construction coordination, as well as automated document generation.

takes BIM (Building Information Modelling) to the next level, enabling architects, engineers, planners and consultants to collaborate seamlessly on construction projects. It is a software solution that instantly converts BIM models for use in design reviews, building requirement approval and construction coordination, as well as automated document generation. Mixed Realms seeks to provide mass entertainment to a global audience with innovative, high-quality and deeply engaging VR/AR content. SairentoVR, its first release, has become a leading action game title.

Tel Aviv

Astral Vision turns existing amusement park rides into VR attractions, offering a compelling and refreshing customer experience without engaging in capital-intensive upgrades.

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, the HTC logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vive-x-showcases-25-vrar-startups-during-demo-days-in-taipei-shenzhen-and-san-francisco-300621495.html

SOURCE HTC VIVE

Related Links

http://www.vive.com

