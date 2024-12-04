VIVEbiotech Secures Growth Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners to Expand Lentiviral Vector Development and Manufacturing Capabilities

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVEbiotech, a leading lentiviral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a growth equity investment from Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"), a private equity firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. The partnership with Ampersand will enable the expansion of VIVEbiotech's lentiviral vector manufacturing In San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain and support the execution of a robust pipeline of customer projects for innovators developing groundbreaking in vivo and ex vivo cell and gene therapies.

VIVEbiotech provides process development, manufacturing and analytical testing for leading biopharmaceutical companies engaged in gene therapy and cell therapy projects. With a specific focus on lentiviral vector production, the Company operates a state-of-the-art, 3,000 sq. m. (32,000 sq. ft.) GMP-compliant facility in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain. VIVEbiotech has a proprietary platform for custom lentiviral vector development and manufacturing, and their highly educated and skilled team of over 140 employees, with more than 85% holding advanced degrees, ensures top-tier expertise and compliance with international standards.

Jon Alberdi, CEO of VIVEbiotech, states: "We are thrilled to welcome Ampersand as a key partner to accelerate VIVEbiotech's ambitious growth plan while strengthening our flexible, plug-and-play platform. This partnership will play an important role in continuing to exceed our customers' high expectations. The combination of Ampersand's industry expertise and VIVE's robust team will position VIVE as a market leader by expanding our capacity and unique capabilities."

As part of the transaction, industry veteran Dr. Stefan Beyer has been named Chairman of VIVEbiotech. Dr. Beyer added, "Given the ongoing rapid growth of the cell and gene therapy sector, I am excited to join the VIVEbiotech team. With its state-of-the-art GMP facility, the entire VIVEbiotech team has demonstrated robust capabilities that resonate with the market. Clients are drawn to the team's scientific expertise, and this strategic investment by Ampersand will enable continued development and growth for VIVEbiotech." Dr. Beyer has spent his entire career in the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry as an entrepreneur and advisor, previously serving as President, Managing Director, and CEO of Vibalogics, a former Ampersand portfolio company and industry leader of process development, manufacturing, and fill & finish services for biopharmaceutical companies developing oncolytic viral therapies, gene therapies, and vaccines.

Marina Pellon-Consunji, Partner at Ampersand, comments, "We are thrilled to support VIVEbiotech in their mission to advance lentiviral vector development. The team's scientific expertise and innovative approach make them a key player in the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy industry. Through this investment, we look forward to partnering with Jon and his team to solidify VIVE as a global leader in lentiviral vector for in vivo and ex vivo cell and gene therapy."

About VIVEbiotech

VIVEbiotech is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in lentiviral vectors for gene and cell therapy. Founded in 2015, VIVEbiotech operates under EMA and FDA standards, serving over 40 biotech companies globally. The company focuses on scalable, high-yield manufacturing processes and cutting-edge technologies. With expertise in both ex vivo and in vivo applications, VIVEbiotech supports the development and commercialization of therapies for cancers and rare diseases. For more information about VIVEbiotech, please visit vivebiotech.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit AmpersandCapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

