Vivek Gupta Again Named Among Pittsburgh's Top 50 Business Leaders of 2020

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT services, today announced that its President & CEO, Vivek Gupta, has been recognized in 2020 Pittsburgh Smart 50 - a list announced by Smart Business, highlighting the top fifty executives in Western Pennsylvania who have contributed to the region's economic success.

Smart Business, an award-winning publisher of content catered to senior executives, and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, recognized Vivek at the Smart 50 Awards' annual ceremony through a virtual event held on November 19, 2020.

Commenting on the recognition, Vivek Gupta, President & CEO, Mastech Digital, said, "It is an honor to receive this recognition from Smart Business. I share this prestigious award with all associates of Mastech Digital who have done a stellar job of delivering continued value to all our stakeholders and setting new benchmarks in the industry despite the unprecedented difficult times we have seen this year."

Since 2014, the Smart 50 awards recognize the top executives of the fifty smartest companies in a region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Winners are selected according to their achievements across three category areas - innovation, impact and sustainability - and are honored with a special celebration and a keynote address on what it takes to lead a successful, "smart" company. The Smart 50 awards currently take place across Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

