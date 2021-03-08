Vivek Gupta Named Among the 100 Most Influential Leaders in the North American Staffing Industry

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital's President and CEO, Vivek Gupta, has been named to the list of "2021 Most Influential Leaders of the Staffing Industry" by Staffing Industry Analysts.

The 2021 Staffing 100 North America list is a shout-out to those in the industry who helped take it forward; 2020 was particularly challenging as they led through the turbulent time of the pandemic. Vivek's recognition comes for his forward-thinking mindset and commitment to organizational development and growth, and this honor has been bestowed upon him for the third time in his tenure with Mastech Digital thus far.

Commenting on the honor, Gupta said, "It's an honor to be named among the 100 most influential leaders in the staffing industry once again. The recognition is a testimony to the spirit of innovation and perseverance of Mastech Digital which successfully sailed through the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020. I am fortunate to lead a team of committed professionals who are constantly challenging the status quo. Together, we are increasing value continuously for all our stakeholders."

SIA's list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, legal advisors, data scientists and more, from a range of different kinds of companies and niches. Mr. Gupta is once again a part of this elite group of achievers.

Commenting on the occasion, "Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products, SIA. "From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights."

Gupta joined Mastech Digital as the President and CEO in March 2016. Ever since, he has led the transformation of the company from being an IT staffing services company to a digital transformation services company with strong capabilities in Data and Analytics, Digital Staffing, and Digital Learning Services. Gupta has led the change on all accounts: markets and revenue, earnings and shareholder value, brand and operations, as well as the culture of the company, including M&As. He has also been recognized among the top 50 business leaders in the Western Pennsylvania area; three times in a row by Smart Business Network.

The link to Vivek Gupta's SIA recognition may be found here: http://si100.staffingindustry.com/vivek-gupta-3/

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across North America and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

