Vivek Ramaswamy to Appear on Hedgeye's Online "Investing Summit"
09 Apr, 2024, 12:02 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, the leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media, has announced that entrepreneur and Strive Co-Founder Vivek Ramaswamy will be interviewed during the firm's 12th semiannual Hedgeye Investing Summit this week.
The Hedgeye Investing Summit is a free, 3-day, online event which attracts tens of thousands of investors from around the globe. It features nine actionable, deep dive conversations with some of the world's sharpest investors and strategists.
Ramaswamy will join Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough live at 11:00am ET on Wednesday April 10. The interview with Ramaswamy will also be available on-demand.
Each conversation during the Hedgeye Investing Summit is approximately 45 minutes long and explores important market and economic trends which will drive portfolio returns in the weeks and months ahead. The full investing lineup follows below.
TUESDAY APRIL 9
11am ET | Liz Ann Sonders
Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.
12pm ET | Jim Bianco
President, Bianco Research
1pm ET | Marc Cohodes
Veteran Short-Seller
WEDNESDAY APRIL 10
11am ET | Vivek Ramaswamy
Co-Founder, Strive
12pm ET | Ryan Renteria
CEO Coach & Author of "Lead Without Burnout"
1pm ET | Dan Rasmussen
Founder & CIO, Verdad Advisers
THURSDAY APRIL 11
11am ET | MacKenzie Davis
Founder & Managing Partner, SailingStone Capital
12pm ET | Nancy Davis
Founder & CIO, Quadratic Capital Management
1pm ET | Josh Crumb and Jeff Currie
CEO, Abaxx Technologies
Director, Abaxx Technologies; Chief Strategy Officer of Energy Pathways, Carlyle
ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT
Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.
