Vivek Ramaswamy to Appear on Hedgeye's Online "Investing Summit"

STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 -- Hedgeye Risk Management, the leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media, has announced that entrepreneur and Strive Co-Founder Vivek Ramaswamy will be interviewed during the firm's 12th semiannual Hedgeye Investing Summit this week.

The Hedgeye Investing Summit is a free, 3-day, online event which attracts tens of thousands of investors from around the globe. It features nine actionable, deep dive conversations with some of the world's sharpest investors and strategists.

Vivek Ramaswamy is appearing on the "Hedgeye Investing Summit" hosted online by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough. Post this Watch all nine investing conversations hosted by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough free live or on-demand.

Ramaswamy will join Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough live at 11:00am ET on Wednesday April 10. The interview with Ramaswamy will also be available on-demand.

Each conversation during the Hedgeye Investing Summit is approximately 45 minutes long and explores important market and economic trends which will drive portfolio returns in the weeks and months ahead. The full investing lineup follows below.

TUESDAY APRIL 9

11am ET | Liz Ann Sonders

Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.

12pm ET | Jim Bianco

President, Bianco Research

1pm ET | Marc Cohodes

Veteran Short-Seller

WEDNESDAY APRIL 10

11am ET | Vivek Ramaswamy

Co-Founder, Strive

12pm ET | Ryan Renteria

CEO Coach & Author of "Lead Without Burnout"

1pm ET | Dan Rasmussen

Founder & CIO, Verdad Advisers

THURSDAY APRIL 11

11am ET | MacKenzie Davis

Founder & Managing Partner, SailingStone Capital

12pm ET | Nancy Davis

Founder & CIO, Quadratic Capital Management

1pm ET | Josh Crumb and Jeff Currie

CEO, Abaxx Technologies

Director, Abaxx Technologies; Chief Strategy Officer of Energy Pathways, Carlyle

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

