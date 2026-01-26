Viveka Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Validating Commitment to Foundational Cybersecurity

Strategic Partnership with Palindrome Technologies Instrumental in Milestone Achievement

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viveka Health, a leading AI-driven health benefits administration platform, today announced it has earned the HITRUST e1 Certification. This significant milestone demonstrates that Viveka Health's foundational cybersecurity controls are operating effectively, providing verified proof of the company's dedication to protecting sensitive healthcare data.

The validation was achieved through a strategic engagement with Palindrome Technologies, a premier HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, who played an instrumental role in guiding Viveka through the rigorous assessment process.

HITRUST Certification Success Post this

In the current healthcare landscape, where data breaches are an escalating threat, the HITRUST e1 Certification is recognized as the essential benchmark for cyber hygiene. By achieving this certification, Viveka Health provides its network of payers, TPAs, and employers with the assurance that its platform is fortified by a security framework that meets industry-defined best practices.

"Trust is the currency of the healthcare industry, and achieving our HITRUST e1 certification is a definitive statement that we value that trust above all else," said Pesh Kanthan, CIO of Viveka Health. "This was a complex undertaking, and Palindrome Technologies was vital to our success. Their team didn't just audit us; they partnered with us to navigate the requirements and strengthen our security posture from the ground up."

Palindrome Technologies served as the Authorized External Assessor, leveraging their deep technical expertise to validate Viveka's controls against the HITRUST CSF® (Common Security Framework). Their guidance ensured that Viveka's cloud-native infrastructure met the strict criteria required for certification.

"We congratulate Viveka Health on this major accomplishment," said Peter Thermos, CEO at Palindrome Technologies. "Achieving HITRUST certification for the first time is a rigorous process that requires genuine commitment from leadership. Viveka has demonstrated that they prioritize security not just as a compliance requirement, but as a critical component of their business strategy."

About Viveka Health

Viveka Health is a powerful, AI-driven benefits administration platform that connects the dots between people and the process of healthcare. By integrating disparate data sources—from eligibility and enrollment to claims and payments—Viveka streamlines operations for payers, TPAs, and labor unions. The company's cloud-native solution reduces administrative waste, improves payment integrity, and empowers stakeholders with actionable intelligence. Learn more at vivekahealth.com

About Palindrome Technologies

Palindrome Technologies is a specialized information security firm and a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor. With a heritage in deep technical security consulting and risk management for global healthcare organizations, Palindrome bridges the gap between complex technical risks and compliance mandates. They assist organizations in navigating the HITRUST journey with precision, from readiness to certification. Learn more at palindrometech.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Palindrome Technologies