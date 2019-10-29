Vively Health™ and Cerner Take on Population Health Management for America's Sickest Patients

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vively Health, a risk-based provider delivering home-based primary care to the nation's Most Vulnerable Patients (MVPs), today announced a five-year collaboration with Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, to revolutionize care delivery and help improve health outcomes for those with multiple chronic conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of adults in the U.S. live with a chronic condition, and 40% of adults live with multiple chronic conditions. In fact, 12% of individuals with five or more chronic conditions drive 41% of U.S. health care spend. Vively will integrate Cerner's industry-leading technology across its home-based offerings, including its electronic health record (EHR), population health management platform and consumer framework, which is designed to help lower the cost of care by supporting care teams to better address the unique needs of MVPs.

"The ability to work with Cerner to drive a higher level of care for MVPs—at scale—is energizing," said Hank Schlissberg, president for Vively. "Cerner's commitment to relentlessly seeking breakthrough innovation strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission to significantly improve the quality of life for medically complex patients in the U.S. health care system."

Cerner's 40-year history of technological developments has helped reduce the complexities of health care and drive meaningful advancements, directly benefiting providers and consumers. Vively will use Cerner's integrated platforms and technology to support an improved patient experience through seamless coordination of care.

"Vively continues to find new ways to address health care delivery for those living with chronic conditions, and we are proud to offer our technology and expertise to help address this national health concern," said Sam Pettijohn, senior vice president of Investor Owned Client Relationships for Cerner. "As a leading cause of death and disability in the nation, chronic conditions are driving up health care spend at an alarming rate and it will take innovative collaborations like this to find lasting solutions that help people live healthier lives."

Vively's vision is to provide accessible, comprehensive and coordinated care for health plans' most vulnerable members—individuals with an interrelated set of chronic conditions—who are frequent utilizers of the emergency room, hospital and greater health care system. To do so, Vively requires technology that offers comprehensive, intuitive functionality that can support conversion of data into insights to drive more-informed clinical decisions, improved operational performance and continuous innovation.

By leveraging a single digital health record, Vively has the opportunity to provide a more comprehensive picture of an individual's health and financial information. The Cerner Millennium® EHR will support Vively's patients and clinicians by having a complete record of each individual's important health information in one place. This helps increase efficiencies within patients' homes, enhancing the ability of Vively clinicians to surface issues prior to and during care visits.

Vively will also be supported by Cerner's population health management platform, HealtheIntent®, designed to help providers know and predict the health of their populations. Vively care teams will use the platform to help better understand and track its MVP population's health by aggregating and normalizing multiple data sources into a single, consolidated view. Providers will also be able to share this data with other clinicians, hospitals and care organizations, supporting a coordinated approach to better help individuals.

Cerner's digital, consumer-centric experience, HealtheLifeSM, will help Vively care teams support interaction and engagement between patients, providers and other health care organizations. This engagement will empower doctors, nurses, social workers, behavioral health specialists, palliative care specialists and other members of the care team to document and share information in a single location. It also gives individuals access to, and ownership of, their health record so that they can be an active participant in their health and care.

About Vively Health

Vively Health delivers home-based primary care to the nation's Most Vulnerable Patients, individuals with an interrelated set of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, depression and anxiety. Under full risk arrangements, Vively's community-based, physician-led care teams deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to chronically ill patients within the home. The company's house calls programs have enhanced the lives of thousands of patients with a 91% satisfaction rating; 35-40% reduction in hospitalizations; 10-15% reduction in emergency room visits; and 15-20% reduction in cost of care. Vively leverages nearly 20 years of experience in managing high-risk patients under at-risk arrangements with payors and risk-bearing entities. Vively Health is a standalone subsidiary of DaVita Inc. For more information, visit VivelyHealth.com.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast.Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

