Vivendi Selects Nodle for Fast, Easy and Irrefutable Authentication of Digital Content via Web3 Technology

Nodle's blockchain-based content authentication solution, Click Certify, to be used by media and enterprises to authenticate press releases and other corporate documents

CANNES, France, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodle (NODL), a digital trust network for social good and a leader in blockchain innovation, is announcing Vivendi, a global leader in culture, entertainment, media and communications as the first enterprise to adopt Nodle's Click Certify document authentication technology. Vivendi will leverage Click Certify to authenticate business documents, including its press releases. Click Certify is a new addition to Nodle's family of authentication tools, which already includes the ContentSign SDK, the clickapp.com web property and the new Click camera mobile app, available now on iOS and Android , all released earlier this year.

Nodle’s blockchain-based content authentication solution, Click Certify, to be used by Vivendi to authenticate press releases and other corporate documents. Example of a recent press release issued by Vivendi, Signed by Click Certify on Vivendi’s internal website. The public site to verify documents signed by Vivendi is https://certification.vivendi.com.

Vivendi's use of Click Certify to authenticate and securely publish press releases leverages the Nodle's blockchain technology and cryptographic proofs to ensure that each document is unaltered, verifiably signed by authorized personnel, and timestamped accurately. Anyone in possession of a press release (such as a PDF file) that has been signed by Nodle's Click Certify is able to verify the provenance of the file, as well as check the date and time of publication.

"At Vivendi, we believe that content protection is key for an ethical development of generative AI. We are keen to test and learn with and from new innovative solutions. We carried out a project together with Nodle to certify our press releases through the adoption of the ContentSign solution. This proof of concept aims at demonstrating that the C2PA standard implemented by the Click app can be applied to photos, videos, music, voices, and identities. Ultimately, our goal is to protect all our content in the near future," said Fabien Aufrechter, VP web 3.0 Vivendi.

"Our partnership with Vivendi is a milestone in the global adoption of Click Certify by businesses all over the world. We're entering a new era of AI, where digital trust is paramount for businesses of all sizes and it's more important than ever for content consumers to have tools to prove reality and verify what is real" said Micha Benoliel, CEO and Co-founder of Nodle. "Blockchain has many real-world use cases and we believe press release and document authentication is a big one. We look forward to helping businesses authenticate their stories and be better protected from disinformation campaigns."

Timely and accurate information is the lifeblood of the fast-paced world of news and media. For an organization like Vivendi, which frequently disseminates press releases that have the potential to influence public opinion and media narratives, providing a way for journalists and the reading public to more easily authenticate news distributed through newswires and media agencies has been a longstanding challenge. Media have historically relied on manual verification, which can be slow and error prone, while content consumers have most often had to simply put their trust in media organizations with no easy way to confirm content authenticity for themselves. Until now, technology solutions to the problem were both too expensive and too complicated. With the Click app and Click Certify, journalists, publications, content consumers and the general public will be able to instantly and easily validate the authenticity and provenance of press releases and other information.

Click Certify is designed to be user-friendly and allows authorized executives to quickly upload official PDFs, like press releases, through a simple drag-and-drop interface on the secure Vivendi Click Certify-enabled website. Once uploaded, the authorized executive digitally signs the transaction and initiates the publication process online.

Click Certify for content publishers includes:

Publication : Executives publish a press release by simply dragging and dropping the PDF file onto a Click Certify-enabled web interface.

: Executives publish a press release by simply dragging and dropping the PDF file onto a Click Certify-enabled web interface. Digital Signature : Click Certify employs advanced cryptographic methods to ensure that the transaction is securely signed by the authorized executive.

: Click Certify employs advanced cryptographic methods to ensure that the transaction is securely signed by the authorized executive. Transaction Reference: Upon successful publication, Click Certify provides a blockchain transaction reference and a link. This serves as a verifiable record of the press release's authenticity and publication date and time.

Click Verify for content consumers includes:

Verification Check: External parties such as journalists in possession of the PDF or consumers viewing the news online, can verify its authenticity by using the same drag-and-drop interface.

External parties such as journalists in possession of the PDF or consumers viewing the news online, can verify its authenticity by using the same drag-and-drop interface. Transaction Validation: Upon uploading the PDF, Click cross-references it with the blockchain record and provides detailed transaction information, validating the document's authenticity and the exact date and time of publication.

This solution offers a new approach to ensure the integrity of press releases, providing a fast, reliable, and transparent method for both publishing and certifying official communications.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. Lagardère is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion) and a subsidiary dedicated to providing very high-speed Internet access in Africa (GVA). Vivendi's various activities work closely together as an integrated group committed to transforming its businesses to meet the expectations of the public and anticipate constant changes. As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities.

About Nodle & Click

Nodle is a digital trust network for social good built on zkSync, the leading Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Nodle leverages smartphones as nodes to create a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) for real-world use cases. With its proprietary Click Certify and ContentSign technologies plus global reach in 193 countries, Nodle empowers enterprises and developers to build unique applications for sourcing trusted digital content, locating assets or accessing remote sensors. Today, the network maintains over 130,000 DAU and over 700,000 MAU (live network map http://network.nodle.com ). Nodle recently launched the Click camera app to establish proof of provenance for media and certify the authenticity of user-generated content. Click, ContentSign and Click Certify all support the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and Nodle is a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Anyone with a smartphone can join the Nodle network today and start using Click. Download Nodle on iOS or Android , Click on iOS or Android and visit us at nodle.com and clickapp.com .

