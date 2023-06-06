Viventis Search Asia and iMocha Partner to Help Organizations go Skills-First

This partnership will empower enterprises in the South-East Asia region to build a future-ready workforce with the accelerated adoption of skills intelligence.

MANILA, Philippines and PUNE, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the world's leading skills intelligence and skills assessment platform, today announced its partnership with Viventis Search Asia, a leading human capital solutions provider in Southeast Asia. This partnership will enable organizations to adopt a skills-first approach across the candidate-to-alumni lifecycle.

Through this partnership, business leaders and people managers will be empowered with insightful talent analytics to make intelligent talent decisions. By combining the complementary strengths of Viventis Search Asia and iMocha, South-East Asian organizations will have access to the patented technologies that are being leveraged by the Fortune 500 and industry best practices to build a skills-first organization.

On this partnership, Amit Mishra, Founder and CEO of iMocha, commented,

"We are excited to join hands with South-East Asia's leading human capital solutions provider Viventis Search Asia. With the world moving from a job role-based approach to a skills-first model, it's imperative that leaders and managers have access to the skill profile both at organizational and employee level for improved hiring, talent development and resource management."  

Yu Ming Chin, Executive Director of Viventis Search Asia, added

"Human capital is dynamic, just as the skills required to perform a job are. To build the future of career creation, several organizations in this region are taking the skills-first approach to talent acquisition, talent management, or talent development. With our partnership, we will leverage our strengths in people processes with iMocha's skills intelligence cloud to provide real-time talent insights to make skills-data driven hiring talent decisions that will position SEA organizations as leaders in their respective industries."

The Viventis Search Asia and iMocha teams are hosting a thought leadership event that includes panel discussions with industry leaders on unleashing skills intelligence on June 7, 2023, at the ESDA Shangri-La Hotel.

About iMocha

iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions with its skills-first insights. 500+ organizations across 70+ countries trust the platform to acquire job-fit talent faster and to measure the ROI from their talent development initiatives. It empowers talent teams with the largest skill library with 2500+ assessments, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), AI-EnglishPro (AI-powered language analyzer), skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, and custom assessment consulting, etc. For more about iMocha, visit www.imocha.io

About Viventis

Viventis is a top human capital consulting company with 20 years of proven career expertise in talent management and people development. With today's ever-changing landscape, Viventis leads the pivotal movement from transactional recruitment to a career-centric and "people first" approach. Through the maximization of training and development and the utilization of advanced technology, Viventis optimizes the career management cycle and can help address unfulfilled career goals.        

