Viventium Acquires Apploi to Create a Leading Nationally Scaled, Healthcare-Exclusive Human Capital Management Platform

Acquisition supports the full employee lifecycle, ensuring a better experience for caregivers and more stability for the organizations they serve

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium today announced the strategic acquisition of Apploi, creating a category-leading human capital management (HCM) provider purpose-built for the post-acute market. This move establishes a new industry standard: a unified system of record that combines recruiting, credentialing, onboarding, payroll, and workforce management, including scheduling and time and attendance, with a foundation in healthcare compliance.

Post-acute and long-term care providers currently face persistent labor shortages and a complex regulatory environment. Until now, the industry has relied on a fragmented mix of generalist software and disconnected point solutions that create data silos and administrative friction. The combination of Viventium and Apploi solves these challenges by providing a single, verticalized platform that manages the entire care staff journey across all 50 states.

"Healthcare leaders are tired of fighting with fractured systems that weren't built for their specific needs," said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. "By acquiring Apploi, we are creating the only scaled, healthcare-native platform that unifies everything from the first job application to the final paycheck. We are providing thousands of providers with the visibility and operational speed they need to manage their entire workforce, from clinical staff in the field to administrative teams in the office."

Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi, added, "Our mission has always been to solve the staffing crisis in healthcare. Joining Viventium allows us to take that mission further than ever before. We are moving beyond just hiring to support the full employee lifecycle, ensuring a better experience for caregivers and more stability for the organizations they serve."

The unified platform touches thousands of healthcare providers and hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide. By integrating Apploi's recruiting and credentialing tools with Viventium's premier payroll, HR, and workforce management engine, the company offers an unparalleled level of verticalized scale and compliance.

The acquisition officially closed on January 30, 2026. Goodwin Proctor LLP represented Viventium in connection with the transaction, while Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Dentons served as legal advisor for Apploi. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Viventium

Viventium is a category-leading human capital management provider for the post-acute market. Built exclusively for healthcare, Viventium's unified platform combines payroll, HR, recruiting, onboarding, and workforce management—including scheduling and time and attendance—into a single system of record. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting nearly 800,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care.

About Apploi

Apploi helps healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment—empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit Apploi.com.

