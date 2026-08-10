Viventium's Apploi Hire ATS Earns Indeed's 2026 Customer Excellence Award

A recognition highlighting the impact of the integrated healthcare workforce solution in helping employers attract, hire and retain caregivers.

BERKLEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium's Apploi Hire ATS has been awarded the Enterprise Customer Excellence Award at Indeed's inaugural 2026 Partner Awards, a reflection of the commitment to helping healthcare employers improve hiring outcomes through innovative technology, customer support and industry expertise.

Viventium and Apploi have joined forces to help healthcare organizations hire, onboard, pay and retain employees through a seamless workforce management experience. Their unified platforms provide healthcare employers with specialized tools and expertise designed to address the industry's unique hiring and workforce challenges.

The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond in supporting mutual clients, driving hiring success and delivering outstanding customer experiences. Viventium and Apploi were selected by Indeed based on their partnership, innovation and measurable impact in helping employers connect with job seekers and reduce time-to-hire.

"This award reflects our shared commitment to helping healthcare organizations build and maintain exceptional care teams," said Navin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Viventium. "By combining Apploi's healthcare-focused hiring technology with Viventium's payroll, HR and compliance expertise, we're able to deliver meaningful value that helps providers improve hiring outcomes while staying focused on delivering quality patient care."

The award further underscores the impact of Viventium's Apploi Hire ATS in helping healthcare employers navigate persistent workforce challenges while improving hiring efficiency and candidate engagement.

About Viventium + Apploi

Viventium + Apploi develops award-winning human capital management software for post-acute care organizations of every size, helping providers unlock efficiency and improve the caregiver experience. This hire-to-retire suite was designed exclusively for the industry's unique demands and nuanced rules. Viventium is technology built for healthcare. Because expertise matters.

For more information: www.viventium.com.

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SOURCE Viventium