Apploi Ranks No. 91 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

This Is the Sixth Consecutive Inc. NE Honor for the Healthcare Workforce Management Platform, Which Boasts High Double-Digit Two-Year Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, a leading workforce management platform for healthcare employers, announced its ranking as no. 91 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list for fastest-growing private companies. Acquired by Viventium in 2026, Apploi is the No. 9-ranked software-specific organization among the honorees. This marks the sixth consecutive year Apploi has been recognized on the Inc. Regionals list, solidifying the company as a leader in the healthcare hiring space.

"This recognition reflects the impact our team and customers have built together," said Apploi's founder and Viventium's new General Manager, Talent & Workforce Management, Adam Lewis. "I'm grateful that this sixth Inc. Regionals honor gives me the opportunity to reflect on how far the company has come, and how we've carved out a unique niche for ourselves in the healthcare industry. With our recent acquisition by Viventium, I'm even more excited to show our customers, and the industry, what the future holds as we continue to innovate and grow."

Apploi's strong high double-digit growth over the last two years comes shortly after the company's strategic acquisition by Viventium, which has created a new healthcare industry standard: a unified system that combines recruitment, credentialing, onboarding, payroll, and workforce management.

In 2025, Apploi placed no. 288 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, appeared on the annual Inc 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year, and on the Inc. Regionals 2025: Northeast list, while concurrently launching new intelligent Ai tools as part of the company's commitment to championing smarter, faster technology advancements. Other notable recognitions include earning the number one spot for talent management software on Software Advice's 2024 FrontRunners guide, being named an Indeed 2025 Platinum ATS Partner, and being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi, acquired by Viventium in 2026, helps healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment—empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit apploi.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Polly

Viventium - VP, Strategy & Growth Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Viventium