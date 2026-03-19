Viventium Expands HCM Platform with Acquisition of Perks4Care to Strengthen Caregiver Retention Solutions for Post-acute Care Providers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium today announced the strategic acquisition of Perks4Care, a rewards and recognition platform built specifically for the post-acute care workforce. The acquisition expands Viventium's ability to help care providers recruit, engage, and retain caregivers through targeted recognition and incentive programs.

Perks4Care enables care organizations to award caregivers points that can be redeemed for gift cards, while allowing providers to customize rewards programs around their operational goals and workforce priorities.

The acquisition comes at a time when caregiver shortages remain one of the post-acute care industry's most pressing challenges. Perks4Care was developed by industry veterans Joe Kraus and Linda Donev, founders of Soneto, an operations management system used by hundreds of providers, including several of the nation's largest franchise systems and corporate operators.

Drawing on more than 30 years of post-acute care experience operating care organizations and building technology for the sector, Kraus and Donev created Perks4Care to address persistent caregiver retention challenges and improve the caregiver experience. Their approach recognizes the critical role caregivers play in supporting individuals, families, and communities.

"Improving the caregiver experience is central to Viventium's mission," said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. "Perks4Care gives providers a simple but powerful way to recognize caregivers in real time. By bringing Perks4Care into the Viventium ecosystem, we are helping post-acute care organizations build cultures where caregivers feel appreciated and valued."

"One of Perks4Care's distinguishing features is that it is truly caregiver-centric," said Joe Kraus, co-founder of Perks4Care. "Because caregivers often move between healthcare organizations over the course of their careers, recognition should follow them. With Perks4Care, caregivers earn points that never expire, collect badges that reflect their achievements, and build a recognition profile that stays with them throughout their professional journey."

"Research consistently shows that points-based rewards can be more effective than direct cash incentives," added Linda Donev, co-founder of Perks4Care. "Employees are often more motivated to accumulate points and redeem them for something personally meaningful, rather than seeing a cash reward absorbed into daily expenses. Points also allow agencies to recognize caregivers more frequently, reinforcing appreciation and engagement over time."

The acquisition officially closed in December 2025. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Media Contact:

Melissa Polly

Viventium - VP, Strategy & Growth Marketing

[email protected]

About Viventium

Viventium is a leading human capital management provider for the post-acute market. Built exclusively for healthcare, Viventium's unified platform combines payroll, HR, recruiting, onboarding, and workforce management—including scheduling and time and attendance—into a single system of record. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over a million healthcare employees, Viventium enables healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care.

SOURCE Viventium