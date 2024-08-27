vivenu and Project Admission Announce Partnership

Project Admission has partnered with the innovative ticketing platform to offer technology solutions to its burgeoning list of clients across sport and entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Admission, a leading provider of innovative ticketing solutions, has partnered with vivenu, a cutting-edge ticketing platform that empowers event organizers with unprecedented control over their ticket sales. The partnership, rooted in a technical integration between the two systems, aims to provide vivenu's clients with additional tools, features and functionality surrounding premium sales, group ticketing and bulk distribution.

"From the minute we met the vivenu team back in January 2023, we were excited about the opportunity to work together," says Project Admission CEO Stephen Glicken. "Their philosophical approach combined with their technical expertise resonated with our team. We were aligned and mutually supportive very quickly."

Adds vivenu co-founder Simon Weber, "We had an instant rapport with the Project Admission team. Their tech easily integrated with ours to deliver solutions that clients value. We see tremendous growth opportunities together."

The first opportunity the two companies worked on together was Stanford Athletics which began engaging Project Admission in the spring of 2024 to help support efforts around group sales and bulk ticket distribution.

Project Admission recently announced a strategic partnership with ASM Global to begin selling their premium inventory while vivenu is now working with more than the 60 U.S. colleges now and 700 customers globally.

"As both our companies accelerate into a highly charged growth phase, we're excited about the opportunities ahead," says Glicken.

ABOUT VIVENU

vivenu is the technology leader in global event ticketing offering a flexible and advanced ticketing platform tailored to organizers' brands, sales, and unique business needs. Leading organizers make the most of their ticketing with vivenu's full-service support and a platform designed for customization, reliability, and connectivity. Its white-label platform gives organizers worldwide full control over their ticketing experience and customer data, turning ticketing into a key business asset. With offices in North America and Europe, vivenu supports more than 60 U.S. colleges and is trusted by notable brands like City Winery, Stanford Athletics, Mesmerica, the Grammy Awards, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the Special Olympics, and many more. For more information, please visit www.vivenu.com .

About Project Admission

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Featuring a growing suite of industry focused, modern tools, Project Admission's platform is directly integrated with leading primary ticketing platforms. For more information, visit Project Admission.

