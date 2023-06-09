vivenu to Team Up with Stanford Athletics to Transform Ticketing and Elevate the Fan Experience

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivenu has been selected by Stanford Athletics to reinvent the ticketing experience for Cardinal fans and streamline processes for its operations team. vivenu's tech-leading primary ticketing platform will offer Stanford Athletics full data ownership, flexible white-label branding, and seamless connectivity within the university's digital ecosystem.

vivenu's customer-centric solution will power the Cardinal's event ticketing from end-to-end and boost its operational efficiency. Stanford Athletics will benefit from real-time statistics, complete control over its brand, and customized functionality in the vivenu dashboard. Utilizing vivenu's robust APIs, Stanford Athletics can connect and extend its ticketing ecosystem, and optimize its marketing efforts through data-driven, personalized communication for fans.

"We are incredibly thrilled to have Stanford, a technology leader among Power Five schools, choose vivenu as their ticketing provider," says Simon Weber, Co-Founder of vivenu. "Stanford Athletics embodies excellence, innovation, and a passion for sports, and we are excited to improve their overall ticketing experience for all its stakeholders."

vivenu's API-first technology offers a reliable, future-proof solution that Stanford Athletics and other leading organizations can depend on. Its modern technology keeps pace with the evolving market needs and digitalization trends, offering increased speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Leveraging this modern technology and unique features like real-time seating will allow the department to ensure a smooth and scalable process during peak traffic periods.

About vivenu

Leading organizations worldwide rely on vivenu as their primary event ticketing partner to make ticketing their most important business asset. Its tech-leading platform allows organizers to do their ticketing in the way they desire with a suite of customization features, an API-first approach, and flexible booking journeys. vivenu, is backed by $65M in venture capital funds from industry leaders such as Activant Capital and the owners of the San Francisco 49ers. The team is trusted by thousands of customers including brands like Cornell University, FC Schalke 04, Lake Placid FISU World University Games, and the Special Olympics. vivenu has offices in Tampa Bay and New York City in the United States, as well as Düsseldorf and Darmstadt in Germany to serve its clients across the world.

