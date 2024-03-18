VIVEPORT by HTC Announces Industry-Leading 90% Revenue Share for Developers

90% revenue share on purchases of games and apps on VIVEPORT from 1st April 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVEPORT by HTC, the leading gaming and app store for XR, is announcing a huge boost in its developer revenue share at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC). Effective 1st of April 2024 for all new titles added to VIVEPORT, and retroactive from 1st March for existing titles, developers will keep 90% of revenue on games and apps sold as one-time purchases on VIVEPORT for PCVR or VIVE XR Elite.

This industry-leading revenue share will empower XR developers to earn significantly higher revenue than they would on other platforms and is a groundbreaking moment for the VR and MR industry.

"Developers are the heartbeat of the XR ecosystem—when they thrive, the whole industry thrives," said Joseph Lin, General Manager of VIVEPORT. "That's why we're introducing a generous 90% revenue share on purchases of apps and games on the VIVEPORT store for developers to accelerate their growth. By putting more resources directly into the hands of the creators, we're ensuring VIVEPORT is at the forefront of driving growth for the XR community."

In addition, players can already enjoy hundreds of premium titles on VIVEPORT that will retroactively benefit from the revenue share, including Blade & Sorcery, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Fracked, After the Fall, and SUPERHOT.

VIVEPORT is also home to the first and only PCVR subscription plan, VIVEPORT Infinity, allowing users unlimited access to a vast library of PCVR games and applications for a monthly fee. VIVEPORT Infinity supports all major PCVR headsets, including Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 via Link and VIVE XR Elite via VIVE Streaming. The new revenue share model for one-time purchases does not impact the subscription model of VIVEPORT Infinity.

Developers can learn more on how to submit their titles to VIVEPORT here: https://www.viveport.com/submit

HTC VIVE will be hosting an exclusive event during GDC week, where executives will make remarks on our latest developer news, product updates, and our commitment to a healthy developer community and XR ecosystem. Interested members of the press can contact us at [email protected]

