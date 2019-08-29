VIVEPORT Infinity now supports Valve Index

With a Viveport Infinity membership, Valve Index owners save thousands of dollars as they discover their favorite VR games, apps and videos. The first unlimited subscription service for VR, Viveport Infinity is $12.99 a month, or only $8.99 with a prepaid annual subscription. Valve Index members will gain access to hundreds of top-rated VR titles including Ninja Legends, A Fisherman's Tale, Apex Construct, Fujii, Gun Club, Angry Birds VR and I Expect You To Die . New titles are added every month, ensuring Viveport Infinity members always have new content to explore.

"We're giving VR enthusiasts access to much more top-rated VR games and apps than ever before for a low monthly price," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "In just one year, we've made great strides in our mission to become a hardware agnostic platform, opening up our service to VIVE, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality and now Valve Index devices."

All Valve Index owners who either have an existing Viveport Infinity membership or sign up for a new Viveport Infinity membership throughout the month of September will automatically receive two free months of the unrestricted gaming service. These members will be able to take advantage of all Viveport Infinity membership benefits during this promotional period including monthly coupons, free title giveaways and premium content on Viveport Video. More information on how to redeem this offer can be found in this guide: https://vprt.co/IndexDeal

