Viveport Infinity To Offer Unlimited Gaming For $12.99 A Month Starting April 2nd

Viveport Infinity offers a diverse library of popular and indie VR titles. At just $12.99 a month or less with a prepaid annual subscription, members can save thousands of dollars on top-quality content while aiding them in the discovery of hidden gems throughout the service. Popular titles, such as Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs , have timed their launch in Subscription to coincide with their global release, giving members optimal choice and affordability when it comes to trailing new content in Viveport's Subscription service. New Viveport customers can sign up anytime for a free 2-week membership to experience unlimited gaming with Viveport Infinity.

"We have built a new model for VR that shines a light on the great library of VR content this industry has developed and gives users a reason to spend more time in headset than ever before," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "At the same time, we're increasing developer reach and potential revenue as more developers can monetize a single Infinity user. We believe this model matches how consumers want to experience VR."

Viveport Infinity will be available to VIVE and Oculus Rift owners. For compatible titles, Viveport Infinity will also travel with members to any standalone headset built on VIVE's WAVE platform. This hardware agnostic and cross-platform approach is bringing the service to a whole new category of VR devices while broadening a developer's reach and audience pool.

"Through Viveport's subscription service, we've been able to increase our player pool and build a bigger community around The Wizards," said Paweł Gajda, Head of Marketing and Publishing, Carbon Studios. "Viveport Subscription has become a significant part of our revenue and we can't wait to connect with even more players thought Infinity."

To further support Viveport Infinity developers, Viveport is increasing the developer's share of revenue earned to 80/20 up from 70/30. Running from April 1st through the end of 2019, this increase in profits applies to all titles in Viveport Infinity. In addition, with a consumer's unlimited access to content, more developers can monetize a single member with Viveport Infinity, increasing potential revenue for a developer.

Membership Promotions

All Viveport Infinity members will enjoy exclusive perks such as weekend deals on select titles, free title giveaways, and monthly coupons. Starting April 2nd, members will automatically receive a 10% coupon at the beginning of every month to spend on any Viveport store purchase. Viveport will also hold a store-wide sale on over 100 titles to celebrate the launch of Infinity from April 2nd – April 7th.

New members can start their free trial today to lock in the current $8.99 price before Viveport Infinity launches on April 2nd. In addition, all current monthly Viveport Subscribers and those with pre-paid Subscription bundles will also keep their current low price through 2019.

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative.

