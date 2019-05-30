Viveport To Offer Exclusive VR "Game Of Thrones®" Experience

Viveport Infinity is the first unlimited and platform agnostic subscription service for virtual reality and the only place to experience "Beyond the Wall" in VR. At $12.99 a month, or less with a prepaid annual subscription, Viveport Infinity offers the opportunity to try VR's most popular and indie titles at an accessible price—including "Beyond the Wall" at no additional cost. The Infinity-exclusive experience will be compatible for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift headsets.

Created by Framestore in partnership with HBO, this riveting game transports users to the northern border of The Seven Kingdoms to fight and defend The Wall. Players can test their sword-fighting skills against a terrifying undead polar bear and hoard of wights.

"VR is the perfect pairing for Game of Thrones fans who can now step onto the battlefield of Beyond the Wall as part of Viveport Infinity," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "Beyond the Wall gives you the first-hand experience of joining the Night's Watch and protecting the realms of men with your flaming sword from the army of the dead."

"Game of Thrones fans love exploring the world of Westeros and beyond, and now they can feel the rush of fighting the undead from the safety of their home in VR through Viveport," said Sabrina Caluori, EVP of Digital and Social Marketing at HBO. "We're committed to giving our fans unique and cutting-edge opportunities for engagement, and we think they'll love this latest entry in our VR portfolio."

Starting on May 31, "Beyond the Wall" will launch in English in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the U.K., and Canada.

For those who haven't already joined Viveport, sign up for a two-week free trial today to explore all that Infinity has to offer: https://www.campaign.viveport.com/en-infinity-viveport

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built an optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, Vive has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The Vive ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by Vive X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store for VR that operates in more than 60 countries, and Vive Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on Vive, please visit https://www.vive.com.

About Viveport

Viveport is a global platform, VR subscription service, and app store operating in more than 60 countries. Customers can experience over 1,700 VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. Viveport supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone, and mobile devices. This year, Viveport Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service. For more information on Viveport, please visit: https://www.viveport.com/

About HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 140 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television including Game of Thrones®, Big Little Lies®, Westworld®, The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, Band of Brothers®, and The Wire®. In the United States, HBO® and sister network Cinemax® are available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand®, Cinemax On Demand®, HBO GO® and MAX GO®, as well as HBO NOW®. Internationally, HBO branded services, including television networks and the standalone streaming product HBO GO®, are available in more than 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO and Cinemax programming is also sold into more than 150 countries worldwide.

About Framestore

Framestore is an Oscar-winning creative studio that uses innovative talent and technology to create high-end imagery and experiences for every platform. Framestore partners with clients ranging from Hollywood studios and networks, to tech companies, theme parks, advertisers, agencies, production companies and video game developers. In addition to being recognized for its globally celebrated visual effects, Framestore has a long pedigree as innovators in the immersive space, bringing stunning visuals to life using the latest technology to create groundbreaking experiences.

HTC, the HTC logo, VIVE, the VIVE logo, Viveport, and VIVE Wave are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viveport

Related Links

https://www.viveport.com

