Viveport Welcomes Oculus Rift S And Valve Index Owners To The Viveport Infinity Family

"We're building Viveport to be the best destination for discovery and value for the entire VR industry," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "Through Viveport, VR users on a PC-based headset, including the new Rift S and Valve Index, can discover great VR content and save thousands of dollars with an unlimited VR library."

The first unlimited and platform agnostic subscription service for virtual reality, Viveport Infinity is the place to start discovering all that VR has to offer. At $12.99 a month, or less with a prepaid annual subscription, Viveport Infinity offers the opportunity to try VR's popular and indie titles at an accessible price. With hundreds of popular and indie titles compatible with the Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S and the Valve Index, Viveport Infinity offers thousands of dollars in savings.

From timeless favorites that illustrate the potential of VR, like Google's Tilt Brush, to hidden gems that keep you coming back for more, such as Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Apex Construct, Witching Tower VR and I Expect You to Die, Infinity users have a vast and unrestricted library to discover. New content is added frequently and with 64% of all titles in the subscription service launching in Viveport Infinity on day one of their Viveport launch, members have optimal choice when it comes to playing the newest VR content.

In addition, all Viveport Infinity members also gain access to exclusive membership benefits. With a Viveport Infinity account, members are entitled to perks such as premium content on Viveport Video, monthly coupons, weekend deals and free title giveaways. This week, from May 2 through May 5, current members can redeem their benefit for a copy of Rockstar Games' L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, a $30 value.

Oculus Rift S, Oculus Rift and Valve Index owners can redeem their two-month Viveport Infinity membership through June 30 on https://www.viveport.com/. Through May 5, current Oculus Rift owners can also sign up for a Viveport sweepstakes to win up to $1,000 in Viveport credit here: https://vprt.co/sweepstakes

Developer Benefits

As Viveport continues to welcome new audiences and devices onto its platform, Viveport Infinity developers experience greater reach and potential profits. To further support Viveport Infinity developers, Viveport increased the developer's share of revenue earned to 80/20 up from 70/30. Running from April 1st through the end of 2019, this increase in profits applies to all titles in Viveport Infinity. In addition, with a consumer's unlimited access to content, more developers can monetize a single member with Viveport Infinity, increasing potential revenue for a developer.

*This promotional offer is available to all current and new Viveport Infinity subscribers using Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Valve Index hardware. VIVEPORT registration required.

Viveport is a global platform, VR subscription service and app store operating in more than 60 countries. Customers can experience over 1,700 VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. Viveport supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone and mobile devices. This year, Viveport Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service.

