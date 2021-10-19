Vivera Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder Nominated for Inspirational Women Awards

"We are proud to support women in the pursuit of their careers. Olivia's dedication and perseverance through all that life has thrown at her is her finest quality," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "We stand behind every one of our employees, and ensuring the success of our team ensures the success of the Company and its vision."

"It is an honor to be nominated as an inspirational business leader among my peers."

Karpinski was also recently nominated for the '2021 Women in Business Awards' by the Orange County Business Journal and was featured in the publisher's special report, Women in Business. The report highlighted a few of Karpinski's accomplishments at Vivera and in the health care industry as one of the youngest co-founders of a biopharmaceutical and biotech company.

Since Vivera's inception, Karpinski continues to serve as an invaluable asset to the team as she leads the Newport Beach-based Company's business development and marketing efforts. With over ten years of experience in health care, Karpinski uses her industry knowledge and hands-on operational approach to create a comprehensive and efficient supply chain and to solidify distribution channels for Vivera's products. Under her leadership, the Company has expanded to include six divisions and two additional Orange County locations in under three years.

"It is an honor to be nominated as an inspirational business leader among my peers. The Inspirational Women Awards and the Women in Business Awards are ways that women who are critically underrepresented as business leaders can be recognized for their contributions within their organizations and throughout the business world as a whole," stated Olivia Karpinski, Co-Founder of Vivera. "I have been mentored and inspired by incredible people throughout my journey as an entrepreneur and am committed to honoring that legacy by setting an example and leading in a way that inspires the next generation of business leaders."

Vivera operates under the firmly held belief that empowering women drives innovation. In addition to Karpinski, the Company has several women in high-level positions and on the Advisory and Ambassador boards.

The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021, at 1 pm. To register, click here.

This year's six Women in Business Awards' winners will be announced by the Orange County Business Journal at the '2021 Women in Business Awards' Luncheon and Program on October 28, 2021.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

