Vivera Pharmaceuticals Congratulates Partner Clinical Research Organization, Parexel International, on $8.5 Billion Acquisition by Goldman Sachs

Parexel is a leading global provider of clinical research and consulting services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Known and operating worldwide, Parexel provides comprehensive drug development services, including clinical trial, regulatory, and market access services. With Parexel's expertise, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry can deliver therapeutic solutions to the market both quickly and cost-effectively.

Parexel has been instrumental in providing clinical development strategy and planning for Vivera's first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application and is following the clinical trial process through completion. To accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative therapies formulated with TABMELT®, Vivera's licensed patented and patent-pending sublingual drug system, Parexel has been key in organizing, designing, and facilitating the clinical process.

"Vivera is part of a new age of pharmaceutical companies investing in research and development in pursuit of a transformational approach to patient treatment by providing safer alternatives to existing medications," stated Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "Our partnership with Parexel promises that the historically complex route for medications from clinical trials to patient access is organized while supporting safety, efficacy, and value for the patient."

Vivera's product pipeline includes oral medications and medications formulated in the TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system. By bringing innovative new drugs to market through the clinical trial and commercial process, Vivera's clinical research partnership with Parexel will offer new medication management options to patients and health care providers.

"Our experience working with Parexel has been a positive one," said Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Vivera's Chief Medical Officer. "Their team has done a good job guiding Vivera through the clinical research process. With their direction, we are more efficiently bringing novel medications to treat a variety of indications using the TABMELT® delivery system to market."

The Company is proud to be working with Parexel, and supports the value Parexel continues to provide to the health care industry and patients beyond its well-deserved valuation.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and owns its own patents on ZICOH®, a controlled, medication dispensing device. In addition to its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical device, and medical technology divisions, the Company provides testing solutions through its advanced diagnostics division. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit you or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact: Megan Kay

[email protected]

818-850-8694

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. They provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real-world insights, Parexel's therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named "Best Contract Research Organization" in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com.

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

