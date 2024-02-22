VIVERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM

Med-Tech, Biotech and Biopharma driven company brings Kent Barkouras aboard as Chief Commercial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leader in medical technology, biotech and biopharma, has bolstered its management team by adding Kent Barkouras as Chief Commercial Officer, the company announced.

Barkouras recently served as president of a leading patient safety firm which developed proven technologies and AI to protect patients from harm. The solutions are currently in use by many of the top U.S. hospital systems. In two short years under Barkouras' leadership the company became the market leader, doubling its revenues while improving gross margins to greater than 95 percent.

"I am looking forward to joining the Vivera management team to further assist in maximizing the incredible intellectual property developed by its industry-leading Medical and Scientific Advisory Board over the past seven years," Barkouras said. "It's an amazing blessing and dream come true."

Vivera CEO Paul Edalat said: "I've known Kent professionally and personally for more than 20 years and I have seen him accomplish some pretty incredible feats. Having Kent on board, with his professional and legal background, is key for our future growth opportunities." Edalat added that "the basis of our mission is to offer disruptive approaches to solve big problems in pharma and health care with the latest in technology, including AI."

Barkouras' responsibilities include bringing a broad array of Vivera's medical technology, biotech, biopharma and other products to the market, utilizing data and AI as important cornerstones of the company's approach.

Vivera also announced plans to open a regional office in Las Vegas near Harry Reid International Airport to serve its international clientele and to examine potential partnerships and manufacturing sites for its ZICOH electronic prescription dispensing device. The company has also retained Las Vegas-based Fierro Communications as its public relations and communications firm.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vivera is an innovative, science-driven biopharma and MedTech company located in Southern California. The company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, an intelligent, dose-controlled electronic prescription dispensing device, and MDZone, a portable telemedicine station.

Contact: Jeff Haney

[email protected]

Office: (702) 385-7300

Cell: (702) 538-6117

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc.