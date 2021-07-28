Vivera Pharmaceuticals Responds to New Safety Protocols with Expanded Access to COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines, and Personal Protective Equipment

Vivera is proud to have established a winning portfolio of USA-made testing products. Tweet this

Vivera understands that regular testing is one of the best ways to control the spread of the virus. Testing can allow for early detection of the virus which can accelerate a prompt response to an active outbreak. As a testing and vaccine provider for the State of California, Vivera offers complimentary, concierge COVID-19 testing solutions for businesses, government establishments, educational institutions, event sites, long-term care facilities, and other group settings.

In addition to providing testing resources, Vivera continues to support first responders, health care workers, and federally qualified health care centers to meet the demand for affordable PPE with an adequate supply of gloves and masks manufactured in the USA.

"Throughout the pandemic, Vivera focused on providing access to leading-edge products to curb the spread of the virus and save lives," said Vivera's Vice President of Sales, Olivia Karpinski. "In less than a year, Vivera is proud to have established a winning portfolio of USA-made testing products, expanded testing capabilities through concierge laboratory services, established vaccine clinics, and provided essential medical supplies."

As schools reopen and larger corporations bring their employees back to the office this fall, many businesses are being encouraged to develop and adopt heightened safety protocols and measures. By continuing to supply PPE and provide access to vaccines and testing, Vivera hopes to help the country get ahead of the curve to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep communities safe.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and owns its own patents on ZICOH®, a controlled, medication dispensing device. In addition to its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical device, and medical technology divisions, the Company provides testing solutions through its advanced diagnostics division. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

