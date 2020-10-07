Vivera Pharmaceuticals Selected to Screen Travellers to the UAE for COVID-19

Vivera Pharmaceuticals' partners also offer concierge services for patient convenience. Tweet this

Partnered with CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited specimen collection and laboratory sites across Southern California, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' partners also offer concierge services for patient convenience.

"Throughout the global pandemic, the UAE has entrusted Pure Health with safeguarding it from incoming COVID-19 threats. This responsibility requires us to ensure we only partner with verified and accredited facilities around the world, thus why we have partnered with Vivera Pharmaceuticals to make certain that the screening process is of the highest quality and to ensure an excellent customer service experience for the travelers," said Pramodh B.N., Head of Commercial Operations at Pure Health.

UAE-issued regulations require all travelers flying into the UAE to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Travelers without such a certificate are refused entry on to the flight.

The system is similar to the ESTA process in the United States. The traveler visits screening.purehealth.ae, chooses a testing location, selects a time slot, and completes the test at the agreed time and place. Test results are then transmitted to the UAE authorities who use the data to cross-reference and authorize arriving travelers against the border control database.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use. In addition to its Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, MedTech and Health and Human Service divisions, the Company is providing COVID-19 testing solutions through its Advanced Diagnostics Division including rapid antibody, rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. For more information visit www.viverapharma.com.

About Pure Health

Pure Health operates the largest network of laboratories in the GCC and a healthcare solutions provider dedicated to "Empowering Healthcare" and making the business of healthcare run better. We partner with payers, hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, healthcare suppliers, the federal government and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting. The company also supports the growing diagnostic industry by supplying medical products to clinical laboratories and operates the nation's largest network of laboratories. Pure Health helps its customers improve their financial, operational and clinical performance with solutions that include supply chain management, and clinical services, through customized solutions. For more details, please log on to https://purehealth.ae/.

