Vivera Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Gerald A. Maguire, MD to Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gerald A. Maguire, Professor and Chair of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, to the Company's advisory board as the Chief Advisor of Vivera's new Neurosciences Division. As a world-renowned researcher in psychiatry and the neurosciences, Dr. Maguire will be instrumental in leading the growth of Vivera's Neurosciences Division.

"As a long-time clinician, researcher, and educator I understand the need our patients with neuropsychiatric conditions require to receive enhanced, well-tolerated treatments to optimize quantity and quality of life. We still have many limitations in our existing therapies and unfortunately, have no viable treatments for many conditions our patients and clinicians face. As an advocate for those who struggle with neuropsychiatric conditions, I set forth with Vivera to fulfill these unmet medical needs for our global community."

Dr. Maguire has been named one of the Best Doctors in America every year since 2009 and is a world-renowned expert on the pharmacologic treatment of stuttering. His research has been published in several leading journals and Dr. Maguire has delivered hundreds of presentations nationally and internationally.

"We are honored to have Dr. Maguire join our Advisory Board," states Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "Dr. Maguire's expertise is unparalleled, and to have him join our advisory board is truly exciting. The unlimited potential of using the novel patented TabMelt® sublingual delivery platform to assist patients across the board is our mission."

"Dr. Maguire is a not only a brilliant and caring doctor, but a passionate and dedicated true academic," says Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer. "By expanding our pharmaceutical division into the neurosciences, we are opening the doors for an entirely new way to treat neuoropsychiatric disorders."

As part of Vivera's advisory board team, Dr. Maguire will work with the Company in development of novel neuropsychiatric treatments utilizing Vivera's TabMelt® technology.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Vivera Neurosciences

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, MedTech and Health and Human Service Divisions, the Company has recently launched its Neurosciences Division. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology including TABMELT®️, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

