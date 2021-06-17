Vivera Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Shawn Ray to Ambassador Board

Helping people is worth more to me than all of the trophies that I have accumulated in the course of my athletic career. Tweet this

"After a career as a professional athlete, I am finally at a place in my life where I feel a part of something bigger than myself," states Vivera's Ambassador, Mr. Shawn Ray. "Here at Vivera Pharmaceuticals, I am witnessing the lives of people being changed forever, for the better. Helping people is worth more to me than all of the trophies that I have accumulated in the course of my athletic career."

As a decorated champion athlete, and active guiding member of the fitness community, Mr. Ray has developed a vast knowledge of the industry. With his guidance, Mr. Ray will bring new insight into not only the development of innovative products and treatments, but the expansion of community outreach.

Vivera takes a holistic view of patient wellness, understanding that it is not only medical therapies that improve patient lives. Putting the physical and emotional needs of patients on the same level as medical treatment is the company's top priority.

"Our ambassadors bring a diverse set of experiences to Vivera," explained Vivera Pharmaceuticals CEO Paul Edalat. "To have my longtime friend Shawn Ray join our ambassador board is a great honor. He is an accomplished and dedicated supporter of health and wellness, and an active member of the community. We look forward to having his guidance as we continue towards a better future for our patients across the board."



As Vivera continues to work towards innovative new medical technologies, and pharmaceutical therapies, it also works on expanding its panel of advisors, ambassadors, and experts. Drawing on their specific knowledge and expertise allows Vivera to quickly address the issues most important to patients today, for a better tomorrow.

