Vivera Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Tony Sanchez, Jr. to its Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Sanchez, Jr. to its Advisory Board. The Former President of The Seminole Tribe of Florida, Inc. and Vice-Chairman, Seminole Tribe of Florida will advise on Vivera's growing involvement in tribal healthcare initiatives.

As President and Director of The Seminole Tribe of Florida, Inc., Mr. Sanchez managed various businesses enterprises and tribal government relations on behalf of the Seminole Tribe. His vision for the Seminole Tribe's future success involved taking a stronger part in today's ever-changing economy while still implementing respect for custom and tradition.

Prior to serving as President, Mr. Sanchez had a long career focused on strengthening and supporting the Seminole community. He was named the General Manager of the Seminole Casino in Immokalee in 1999. Under his leadership, the Seminole Casino experienced significant financial growth during his 12-year tenure.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Tony Sanchez, Jr. to our Advisory Board" said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "With his years of expertise and innovation in expanding the business arm of the Seminole Tribe, Vivera will be all the better for having his perspective as we further develop out tribal healthcare initiatives. Vivera is committed to meeting the treatment needs of Tribal communities with a national focus on prevention resources while providing safe, effective therapeutics and programs. Mr. Sanchez will be an integral part of this mission."

"It is an absolute honor to be welcomed to the Vivera Advisory Board," said Tony Sanchez, Jr. "I look forward to working with the staff to develop products that will help Tribes address their health concerns."

Mr. Sanchez received his B.S from St. Edwards University in Austin, TX.

