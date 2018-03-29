Viverae Chief Clinical Officer Earns Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award from Texas A&M University

"Dr. Brizzolara has more than two decades of experience in corporate health and wellness, and as Viverae's CCO, he continues to be a thought leader and expert in the subject of population health management," said Robyne Gaudreau, Viverae COO and CFO. "Dr. Brizzolara is responsible for the oversight of all clinical operations at Viverae, including coaching, Condition Management, development of behavioral modification programs, and facilitation of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification process. Dr. Brizzolara plays an integral role in Viverae's success, and his recognition by Texas A&M is well deserved."

Dr. Brizzolara has held academic appointments at a number of universities and medical schools, and he continues to publish relevant health- and wellness-related research in a variety of journals and magazines, including the Huffington Post, BenefitsPRO Magazine, and Human Resource Executive. He is often called on to present on a national and international level, for organizations including the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources, Public Health Alliance, and the American Journal of Health Promotion.

Dr. Brizzolara is a member of the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) Engagement Committee and the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Applied Physiology and Enterprise Advisory Board. He was also recognized as one of the Top 10 Health Professionals in the United States by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA).

About Viverae

Viverae is a workplace wellness technology company based in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in care and focused on reducing health risks, our innovative application empowers employers to create cultures of health and well-being. We bring clarity. We inspire. We support. Learn more: www.viverae.com.

Viverae's workplace wellness programs are compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements and applicable law, and National Committee for Quality Assurance and national health advocacy group standards.

