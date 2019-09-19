Vivex Biologics, Inc. announces Peter Wehrly as the new CEO of the company

Mr. Wehrly is the former CEO and serves as the current Chairman of the Board of Synaptive Medical, a privately held Toronto-based company that focuses on uniting highly innovative technology with the medical device industry for neuro-cranial and spinal markets. Wehrly served in several leadership positions at Covidien including Group President heading the global businesses in Western Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining Covidien, he held various general management positions within Medtronic Inc., including Senior Vice-President Medtronic, President Spinal & Biologics and President of Medtronic Sofamor Danek . Additionally, Wehrly spent 17 years with DePuy Orthopedics, a Johnson & Johnson company where he served numerous roles of increasing responsibilities including VP of Sales & Marketing and President of DePuy OrthoTech.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to finding a leader who can build on the Company's current momentum and opportunities in the years ahead," said Vivex Biologics Chairman John McCallum. "After an extensive search, we have found that leader in Peter. His many years of experience and solid understanding of the medical device and bio-tech markets that Vivex Biologics competes in, make him well qualified to lead the Company."

"I am excited to join Vivex Biologics," said Peter Wehrly. "It is an honor to assume this leadership role, particularly at a time when the company is so well positioned to launch and develop new treatments to improve patient's lives. I look forward to working with the great team at Vivex Biologics as we continue to shape the company for the future."

Wehrly has held numerous board positions at for profit and not-for-profit organizations. He earned his BS in Management from Ball State University and has completed several advanced management programs including a program at the IMD International School of Management in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.:

Guided by a commitment to improve therapeutic patient care through innovation, Vivex strives to leverage new and existing technology platforms in order to develop novel approaches to regenerative treatment that improve people's lives. Under the direction of experienced and successful business professionals, Vivex engages the brightest minds from the medical and material science industries to explore new and different ways to help others. Vivex works with organizations that are committed to providing care and compassion to donor families while inspiring communities to share life through their donations. Partnering with families in the prospect of regenerative options, Vivex assures regeneration and translation of donor gifts.

Safe Harbor Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, factors affecting our financial results, demand for our products, our ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval, where necessary, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our ability to compete successfully, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, and our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

