VIVEX Biologics, Inc. Launches New CYGNUS® Dual Amniotic Allograft

Vivex Biologics, Inc.

16 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

New dual-layered amniotic allograft that supports healing and maintains inherent properties of amniotic tissue

MIAMI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatments, announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a Q-code for its CYGNUS® Dual amniotic allograft product. Starting July 1, 2023, providers can begin using the CYGNUS Dual code Q4282 under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS). 

CYGNUS Dual is an amniotic allograft that is processed to retain the inherent properties of amniotic tissue and rich supply of extracellular matrix, growth factors, and cytokines through VIVEX's proprietary Integrity Processing™ methodologies. CYGNUS Dual can be applied as a soft tissue barrier or wound covering, providing protection for damaged tissues while retaining up to 600+ signaling proteins. CYGNUS Dual is available in various sizes. The dual-layered nature of the allograft allows for omnidirectional application with two outward-facing epithelial sides. 

The HCPCS Q-code will help facilitate the reimbursement of treatments with CYGNUS Dual while also making the product more accessible to patients who can benefit from it, particularly those with chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and other hard-to-heal wounds.

"The inclusion of CYGNUS Dual in CMS billing codes will make our CYGNUS products available to more patients, which directly supports VIVEX's mission to improve patient care through the innovation of tissue and biologics-based therapies that are designed to support the healing and regenerative potential of the body," Rey Pascual, Co-President at VIVEX.

For more information on VIVEX and its innovative solutions, visit www.vivex.com.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury, and trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

SOURCE Vivex Biologics, Inc.

