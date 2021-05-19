VIVEX Biologics, Inc. Launches New Family of Allografts, VIAGENEX™

MIAMI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatments, announced the launch of VIAGENEX™, a family of amniotic allografts processed to retain the inherent mechanical properties of amniotic tissue and rich supply of extracellular matrix, growth factors, and cytokines.

Never delaminated and processed through VIVEX's proprietary Integrity Processing™ methodologies, VIAGENEX™ provides mechanical protection for damaged tissues, while maintaining the intrinsic properties of placental tissues and retaining up to 600+ signaling proteins. VIAGENEX™ is available in two forms to support clinical applications, both hydrating rapidly in place and with a 5-year shelf life:

VIAGENEX™ Matrix is an intact amniotic membrane at 400-500µm, with the full amnion, chorion, and intermediate spongy layer preserved.

VIAGENEX™ Max umbilical cord membrane is the thickest amniotic membrane available at 800-1,000µm and is robust enough to be sutured in place.

VIAGENEX™ may be used as a soft tissue barrier and wound covering in many clinical settings, including wound care, burn care, oral surgery, shoulder, nerve, knee and tendon repair, OB/GYN treatments, and urology applications. The larger-sized amniotic allografts can also be used as a mechanical barrier in surgical applications, including spine and neurosurgery.

"The launch of VIAGENEX™ directly supports VIVEX's mission to improve patient care through the innovation of tissue and biologics-based therapies that are designed to support the healing and regenerative potential of the body," said Gail Farnan, General Manager of Amnion and Wound Care Therapies at VIVEX. "We look forward to continuing to support the needs of patients and physicians while maintaining the VIVEX standard of safely, delivering over one million allografts since 2010 with no reported adverse events or disease transmission."

For more information on VIVEX and its advanced regenerative medicine solutions, visit www.vivex.com.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury, and trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

