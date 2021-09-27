Vivex Biologics, Inc. to Attend Annual North American Spine Society Meeting

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, will be attending the North American Spine Society's (NASS) 36th annual meeting at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2021.

NASS 2021 brings together spine care professionals from across the nation with the world's largest technical exhibitions, technique demonstrations, abstract presentations, and hands-on education sessions. VIVEX team leaders will host technical exhibition #1322 at Hall AB during the exhibit days:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: – Thursday, Sept. 30 : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: – Friday, Oct.1: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Representatives from VIVEX will be at the conference to showcase their suite of spinal procedure solutions, as well as highlight two of their newest products, VIA Form+™ and VIA Disc® NP.

"We look forward to engaging with top experts from around the globe at NASS 2021," said Peter Wehrly, CEO at Vivex Biologics, Inc. "VIVEX is dedicated to collaborating with industry leaders, like NASS, to educate, research, and advocate with healthcare providers who are dedicated to excellence in the field of spine care."

For more information on VIVEX and its advanced regenerative medicine solutions, please visit www.vivex.com.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

Media Contact:

rbb Communications

Rachel Gerardi

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.vivex.com

