Vivex Biomedical, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Study of VIA Graft

The study represents a retrospective review of a single practice, single surgeon evaluation of VIA Graft. The study evaluated 75 consecutive patients for fusion by CT and radiographic evaluation at 12 months with a minimally invasive surgical approach. In total, 96% of the 75 patients with a total of 85 levels achieved fusion at 12 months – 96% of patients, 96.5% of levels treated.

"These clinical results with VIA Graft demonstrate Vivex's commitment to developing a disruptive product that will revolutionize the standard of care in orthopaedic surgery," states Tracy Anderson, President & CEO of Vivex.

The VIA product line was first launched in August of 2014 and has grown significantly with adoption across several orthopaedic surgical specialties. VIA Graft retains a biocompatible, mesenchymal stem cell-rich population that includes marrow-isolated adult multi-lineage inducible cells. The product also utilizes a proprietary non-DMSO cryoprotectant, affording optimal cell protection and streamlined preparation in the OR.

About Vivex Biomedical, Inc.:

Vivex is a regenerative biologics company, dedicated to creating new standards in patient care. Vivex strives to create treatment options and solutions that will improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. Under the guidance of experienced and successful business professionals, Vivex tasks the brightest minds from the medical and material science industries to explore new and different ways to help others. Vivex focuses on core products and new technologies to meet the ever-growing biologic needs of surgeons and patients while continuing our 45-year history of serving and honoring both tissue donors and recipients. As a part of this mission, Vivex works with services that are committed to providing care and compassion to donor families while inspiring communities to share life through their donation. Partnering with families in the prospect of regenerative options, Vivex assures appropriate options are available to support regeneration and translation of their gifts. Vivex and its affiliates have distributed more than two million tissue allografts to 18 countries worldwide to better serve the needs of patients.

