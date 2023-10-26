Vivian Company Celebrates a Century of Excellence

News provided by

Vivian Company

26 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis, MO-based Vivian Company recently commemorated a monumental achievement - a remarkable 100 years of business operations. They have truly stood the test of time, navigating through historic challenges such as the Great Depression and more recently, the global pandemic, to emerge stronger than ever.

Continue Reading
Vivian Company commemorates 100 years of business operations.
Vivian Company commemorates 100 years of business operations.

Founded in 1923, they started out as a provider of ice equipment and supplies using a horse-drawn wagon. As the years passed and technology and customer demands evolved, so did the company. Vivian Company expanded its capabilities nationally across various sectors while maintaining one constant: a steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service.

They have been able to navigate changing markets, embrace technology and adapt to meet the needs of their customers. Whether it's supplying state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to providing top-notch beverage solutions, the company has consistently delivered on its promise of excellence. "Our success has always been built on a foundation of customer-focused values," says Dennis Fanger, President of Vivian Company. "We have adapted, innovated, and persevered to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Our 100th year celebration is a testament to the dedication of our team and the enduring relationships we've built with our customers."  

As they look back on a rich century of history, they also look ahead to a future filled with exciting opportunities and continued excellence. The company's ability to navigate evolving markets, embrace technology, and adapt to customer demands has been key to its enduring success. They look forward to what the next 100 years will have in store for them.

About Vivian Company: Founded in 1923, Vivian Company is a nationwide supplier of food service equipment and fixtures, in addition to providing customized casework services for a wide range of industries, including restaurants, theaters, convenience stores, and more. Vivian also boasts extensive expertise in commercial beverage systems, ice machines, and water filtration, ensuring their customers can consistently deliver the perfect beverage every time.

Contact

T. Fanger

Marketing Dept.

Vivian Company

1-800-325-9517

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivian Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.