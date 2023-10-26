Vivian Company Celebrates a Century of Excellence

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis, MO-based Vivian Company recently commemorated a monumental achievement - a remarkable 100 years of business operations. They have truly stood the test of time, navigating through historic challenges such as the Great Depression and more recently, the global pandemic, to emerge stronger than ever.

Founded in 1923, they started out as a provider of ice equipment and supplies using a horse-drawn wagon. As the years passed and technology and customer demands evolved, so did the company. Vivian Company expanded its capabilities nationally across various sectors while maintaining one constant: a steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service.

They have been able to navigate changing markets, embrace technology and adapt to meet the needs of their customers. Whether it's supplying state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to providing top-notch beverage solutions, the company has consistently delivered on its promise of excellence. "Our success has always been built on a foundation of customer-focused values," says Dennis Fanger, President of Vivian Company. "We have adapted, innovated, and persevered to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Our 100th year celebration is a testament to the dedication of our team and the enduring relationships we've built with our customers."

As they look back on a rich century of history, they also look ahead to a future filled with exciting opportunities and continued excellence. The company's ability to navigate evolving markets, embrace technology, and adapt to customer demands has been key to its enduring success. They look forward to what the next 100 years will have in store for them.

About Vivian Company: Founded in 1923, Vivian Company is a nationwide supplier of food service equipment and fixtures, in addition to providing customized casework services for a wide range of industries, including restaurants, theaters, convenience stores, and more. Vivian also boasts extensive expertise in commercial beverage systems, ice machines, and water filtration, ensuring their customers can consistently deliver the perfect beverage every time.

