Vivian Company Enters a Partnership with TendedBar

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Company is proud to announce a new partnership with Jacksonville, FL, based TendedBar, the industry's most innovative automated bar service.

Vivian Company has teamed up with TendedBar to become the assembly arm for their automated bar systems. These systems contain a self-serving, touchscreen-enabled bar that dispenses alcoholic beverages. It was designed to help high volume venues increase concession availability, reduce labor, eliminate overpour, and increase the speed of each transaction at the touch of a button. With their expansive warehouse and expert team, Vivian Company contributes to the procurement, configuration, and assembly, as well as overseeing all warehousing, delivery, installation, and servicing for each bar from the ground up.

To date, these innovative systems have debuted at large venues like TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as multiple concert and entertainment venues in the Jacksonville area. Additionally, they will make their professional golf debut at the end of this month for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

TendedBar will revolutionize the bar-service industry by improving the customer experience at bars/restaurants, festivals, theaters, hotels/resorts, airports, casinos, cruise ships, convenient stores, and more. TendedBar can produce instant insight and analytics at the touch of a button to see what product is selling and what isn't. These bars are 100% self-contained with portable water and drain tanks, all that is needed to operate is a power outlet and an internet connection.

About Vivian Company: Founded in 1923, Vivian Company is a nationwide supplier of food service equipment and fixtures, as well as customized casework services for restaurants, theaters, convenience stores, and more. Additionally, Vivian has extensive expertise in all ranges of commercial beverage systems, ice machines and water filtration to help their customers deliver a consistent and perfect beverage every time.

To connect online, please visit www.viviancompany.com. Vivian can also be liked on Facebook at /VivianCompany, and Twitter @viviancompany.

ABOUT TENDEDBAR

In a category of its own: TendedBar is an industry-first innovative self-pour automated bar designed to prevent loss and improve quality and service to customers, while providing a drink-ordering experience that's faster, cleaner, and more controlled. The result offers guests shorter wait times, safer access to drinks, less crowding with better social distancing, and an overall improved experience that serves drinks in seconds, so guests don't miss a minute.

