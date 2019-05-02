Vivian Gahtan, MD, Named Chair Of Loyola's Department Of Surgery

MAYWOOD, Ill., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Gahtan, MD, a nationally known vascular surgeon, has been named professor and chair of the Department of Surgery of Loyola Medicine and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Gahtan is coming to Loyola from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y, where she is professor and vice chair for academic development, Department of Surgery. Dr. Gahtan also is medical director, vascular surgery, of University Hospital in Syracuse. Previously, Dr. Gahtan was an associate professor of surgery at Yale University School of Medicine.

"We are extremely pleased that Dr. Gahtan is joining Loyola," said David Hecht, MD, MS, MBA, executive vice president, clinical affairs and regional chief medical officer of Loyola Medicine. "She has the clinical expertise, leadership skills and strategic vision to grow and advance our surgical services."

Sam Marzo, MD, interim dean of Stritch School of Medicine and chair of the Department of Otolaryngology, said Dr. Gahtan also will strengthen Stritch School of Medicine as it educates the next generation of physicians. "In addition to being a superb surgeon, Dr. Gahtan excels as a researcher, educator and mentor," Dr. Marzo said.

Dr. Gahtan is an author on more than 200 medical journal studies, review articles, book chapters, abstracts and poster presentations. She has served on the editorial boards of the American Journal of Surgery and Annals of Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Gahtan has held many leadership roles on regional and national levels, including president of the Association of Women Surgeons; director of the American Board of Surgery; chair of the Vascular Surgery Board of the American Board of Surgery; and president of the Eastern Vascular Society.

Dr. Gahtan is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a distinguished fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and a fellow of the American Heart Association Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology. She is board certified in surgery and vascular surgery.

Dr. Gahtan earned her medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in general surgery and general vascular surgery at the University of South Florida and an endovascular fellowship at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell and Columbia.

Loyola's Department of Surgery includes 10 divisions: colon and rectal surgery; general surgery; gastrointestinal/minimally invasive surgery; intra-abdominal transplant surgery; oral and maxillofacial surgery; plastic and reconstructive surgery; surgical oncology; surgical research; trauma, surgical critical care and burns; and vascular surgery and endovascular therapy.

Loyola's expert surgeons are recognized for their clinical excellence, innovative therapeutic methods and skilled use of the latest technology. Surgeons are part of a clinically integrated team that incudes anesthesiologists, nurses, rehabilitation specialists and physical and occupational therapists. As an academic medical center, Loyola is able to offer patients access to the newest and most advanced surgical treatments.

