Vivian Health and RightSourcing Partner to Deliver Innovative Contingent Staffing Solution for the Healthcare Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Health , an IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) company and the leading job marketplace for healthcare professionals, and RightSourcing by Magnit , a pioneering provider of modern workforce solutions and services in the healthcare industry, have partnered to create Fast Track, an industry-first solution that aims to transform the hiring process for contingent healthcare staffing.

The partnership leverages Vivian's vast network of over 2 million clinicians while helping accelerate their placement through streamlined job postings, simplified profile requirements, and increased process efficiency. This saves agencies and facilities valuable time and resources amid ongoing staffing shortages—a critical concern that is expected to intensify across the healthcare industry.

The partnership is a natural fit: Vivian's mission to empower every healthcare professional to find their perfect job opportunity, faster and easier than ever before, goes hand in hand with RightSourcing's unwavering 20-year commitment to connecting healthcare facilities to high-quality, diverse talent.

As RightSourcing's President, Maria Luoni, explains: "This innovative partnership with Vivian Health expands RightSourcing's reach and offers even more comprehensive talent solutions, giving facilities access to a vast pool of healthcare professionals while simultaneously streamlining the hiring process and improving the overall candidate experience."

A comprehensive solution for the entire hiring journey

The key to the partnership is a new direct API integration between the two companies, which streamlines the entire hiring process from start to finish. With Fast Track, staffing agencies can:

Intelligently match job postings with the relevant RightSourcing requisitions to attract higher-intent candidates.

to attract higher-intent candidates. Leverage Vivian's vast network to find, engage and vet candidates for open contingent positions.

to find, engage and vet candidates for open contingent positions. Generate submission packets including a custom cover sheet to reduce administrative burden.

including a custom cover sheet to reduce administrative burden. Seamlessly and securely submit candidates to the Magnit Platform in a single click on Vivian to save substantial time and eliminate the time-intensive and error-prone task of manually entering candidate information—increasing the likelihood of a placement.

This last feature is key, as speed to submission is critical to a candidate's chances of success. In fact, according to RightSourcing data, half of all applications for sought-after jobs arrive within the first 24 hours of a role being posted—and the majority are in by day two. Fast Track's one-click solution reduces submission time to mere minutes, rather than hours or days—all while ensuring applications are complete and accurate.

Driving outcomes for the whole industry

Ultimately, Fast Track is a win for everyone involved in the job hiring process, from healthcare professionals to the facilities that rely on them: top candidates can be hired faster and more seamlessly than ever, healthcare facilities can reduce time to hire and get access to Vivian's vast network of over 2 million clinicians, and agencies can devote more time to the things that matter most: building relationships with candidates and matching them to the right jobs.

"The thing that makes Fast Track so groundbreaking," says Parth Bhakta, CEO of Vivian Health, "is how it connects each player in the hiring process in a collaborative, cohesive way. And in the midst of a growing healthcare staffing crisis, where demand for skilled professionals is far outpacing supply, bold innovation and strong partnerships like this one are essential to keeping facilities optimally staffed and ensuring patients receive the care they deserve."

To schedule a meeting with a Vivian representative to learn how Fast Track can support your business goals, visit hire.vivian.com/fast-track .

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC ), is transforming how the healthcare industry hires. As the leading jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first, Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including staff roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, over 2 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare.

About RightSourcing by Magnit

RightSourcing is a pioneering force in the healthcare industry, delivering innovative solutions and unmatched expertise since 2001. As a trusted partner to over 2,500 facilities nationwide, we are dedicated to reimagining the modern workforce through consulting, management services, and cutting-edge technology.

Our vendor-neutral approach and unwavering commitment to quality have solidified our position as a leader in the field. As part of the Magnit family, we are leveraging our collective strength to drive the next chapter in workforce management.

As a Joint Commission-certified organization, we understand the critical importance of credential audit and maintenance. We employ a rigorous multi-pronged approach to ensure compliance and deliver the highest quality care. rightsourcingusa.com

