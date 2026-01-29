Vivian Health Announces Leadership Changes; Appoints Bill Kong CEO

After steering company to profitability and 50x revenue growth since IAC acquisition, Vivian Health Co-founder and CEO Parth Bhakta transitions to Executive Chairman

President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Kong to lead Vivian's next chapter of AI-driven scale as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Health, Inc., a subsidiary of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC) and the nation's leading healthcare jobs marketplace, today announced the appointment of Bill Kong to the role of CEO as part of a leadership transition designed to prepare the company for its next phase of growth. As CEO, Mr. Kong will spearhead the company's go forward strategy as it continues building out its industry-leading talent marketplace, accelerating product innovation, and scaling through AI innovation.

Bill Kong

Mr. Kong succeeds Co-founder Parth Bhakta as CEO, who will transition to Executive Chairman and partner closely with Mr. Kong and Vivian's executive management team to drive a new chapter of AI-driven growth and scale. Today's changes also include Chief Financial Officer Adam Greenberg stepping into an expanded role as President & CFO, overseeing financial strategy, business, people and commercial operations, and corporate development. All changes are effective immediately.

"Since our founding nine years ago, Vivian Health has been on a mission to fix the healthcare labor market. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, including growing revenue by over 50x since IAC's acquisition, and most importantly, the positive impact we've had on the lives of the dedicated clinicians who power America's healthcare system," said Parth Bhakta, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Vivian Health.

Continued Mr. Bhakta, "Today, Vivian Health is profitable, growing, and stronger than ever at the forefront of healthcare staffing's transformation in the AI age. Bill has been pivotal to our success; his deep connection to our customers and partners and ability to turn their needs into product reality make him the clear choice to take the reins in this next chapter. As Executive Chairman, my focus will be on shaping Vivian's long-term strategy in partnership with Bill and Adam as they drive day-to-day operations, deliver for our customers and scale the business."

Founded in 2017, Vivian Health has grown into the nation's leading healthcare talent marketplace, supporting 2.7 million clinicians with millions of job listings nationwide, and facilitating more than $1.5 billion in healthcare labor spend annually.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at such a defining moment for Vivian," said Bill Kong, CEO of Vivian Health. "We have a world-class team, a business model that has recently achieved profitability, and a new suite of rapidly growing AI products gaining traction with clinicians and employers. I'm excited to build on Parth's strong foundation and continue Vivian's mission to transform how healthcare employers hire."

"We're grateful for Parth's vision and leadership in building Vivian into an industry-leading platform and look forward to this exciting next stage, as he takes on the Executive Chairman role and Bill becomes CEO," said Chris Halpin, COO and CFO of IAC. "Bill is the perfect leader to take the helm: a proven operator with deep marketplace expertise and strong relationships across the healthcare ecosystem. The future is bright."

Mr. Kong brings over 20 years of experience in general management, marketing, growing revenue and profitability, and building brands to his role as CEO of Vivian Health. After joining Vivian in 2023 as Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Kong was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, expanding his scope across brand and performance marketing, product design, customer success, and account management. He previously worked as Chief Marketing Officer at Rover, Chief Digital Marketing Officer at Sears Holding Corporation, and General Manager at Walgreens E-commerce/Drugstore.com. Mr. Kong earned his M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

Mr. Kong and Mr. Greenberg are joined by the rest of Vivian Health's veteran executive management team, including Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Eric Conner and Senior Vice President Jenny Chiu who oversees customer and product marketing.

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health, a subsidiary of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC), is the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent, transforming how clinicians find jobs and connect with employers. Featuring intelligent matching, transparent salary information, and the widest selection of opportunities—spanning staff roles, per diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions—more than 2.7 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job opportunity. Vivian is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit vivian.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, public-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses People Inc. and Care.com among others and holds strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.

