Vivian Health's 2024 Healthcare Workforce Report Sheds Light on Mental Health Crisis, Staffing Regulations, Workplace Violence and Financial Strain

News provided by

Vivian Health

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Vivian Health's annual report also spotlights generational differences and attitudes to caregiving and finances, providing employers with actionable insights to meet future healthcare workforce needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Health, the talent marketplace used by 1.7 million healthcare professionals, has released its 2024 Healthcare Workforce Report. The fourth edition of the annual report surveyed almost 1,000 U.S. clinicians from December 2023 - January 2024, to explore their sentiment on the top challenges facing the workforce today.

Amid an ongoing staffing crisis, inflation and instances of workplace violence, many of America's health workers are burning out or dropping out altogether. Vivian's Healthcare Workforce Report breaks down the attitudes of healthcare professionals about these issues to provide actionable insights to healthcare employers nationwide. Key findings include:

  • The healthcare workforce is dealing with a serious clinical depression problem -- and burnout is getting worse. About half (46%) of healthcare workers are clinically depressed, with millennials (59%) and Gen Z (56%) reporting clinical depression at higher rates than Baby Boomers (36%).
  • Workplace violence is highly prevalent, and it's causing workers to feel unsafe. Almost half of healthcare workers -- 42% -- said that they felt unsafe at work in 2023, with violence being perpetrated most frequently (77% of the time) by patients.
  • Parents who work in healthcare are struggling due to lack of flexibility and employer support. Among parents or caregivers with a child under 18, only 16% feel that their employer does enough to meet their needs as a caregiver; 50% say their company doesn't offer any traditional caregiver benefits; and 25% say their employer offers flexible hours to meet their needs.

"Our health depends on the well-being of our healthcare workforce," said Parth Bhakta, Founder & CEO of Vivian Health. "With a perfect storm of stressors affecting clinicians, it's crucial for employers to address their mental health needs and the incidents of violence in their workplaces. We're releasing this report to draw awareness to the pervasiveness of these on-the-job issues. At Vivian, we aim to empower clinicians by putting them in the driver's seat of their careers, so they can experience positive work environments – and ultimately give better care to patients."

Visit https://discover.vivian.com/healthcare-workforce-report to access the full report and read about the state of the healthcare workforce leading into 2024. For additional information on Vivian Health's 2024 Healthcare Workforce Report, please contact [email protected].

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health is transforming how the healthcare industry hires. As the leading jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first, Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including staff roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, over 1.7 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare.

SOURCE Vivian Health

