Vivian Launches New Features to Transform Healthcare Hiring, Surpasses 2 Million Users

The healthcare talent marketplace is launching a new set of features that make it even easier for over 2M healthcare professionals to find and land their dream job

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Health , the talent marketplace used by over 2 million healthcare professionals, today announced the launch of a collection of new features designed to enhance the job search process. These updates are giving clinicians more control over their careers while also giving recruiters faster access to the most relevant talent.

This launch comes at an exciting time, as Vivian has just surpassed two million healthcare professionals in total on the platform. While it took about five years to hit the one million clinician mark, it only took 16 months to get to the second million, highlighting that Vivian Health's focus on the candidate experience resonates deeply with clinical job seekers looking for a built-for-healthcare job search experience.

While 60% of the first million clinicians on Vivian were in nursing, more than half of the second million are allied health professionals (such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and technicians), advanced practice, and other types of healthcare providers. Additionally, the cohort of clinicians in the second million are 12% more likely to be searching for a permanent position than a travel or contract position. The Vivian app has evolved to meet these needs with a wider range of job opportunities across all disciplines and employment types.

The features in this summer's launch are designed to speed up the hiring process, give clinicians relevant jobs for their experience, and add even more transparency to healthcare recruiting.

Speed to Hire

Job posts on Vivian Health's platform close in an average of 5 days. Vivian's platform helps candidates prepare profiles that are as comprehensive as possible so it's easy to send in an application and get submitted to an employer immediately.

Reusable Reference Checks : Vivian has partnered with Checkmate to verify a candidate's references for them. Once complete, they're valid for one year and good for any job they apply to—meaning the candidate can get submitted even faster than before.

: Vivian has partnered with to verify a candidate's references for them. Once complete, they're valid for one year and good for any job they apply to—meaning the candidate can get submitted even faster than before. Vivian AI Copilot: Vivian Health has released a new AI agent that helps job seekers by instantly answering their questions, helping them build stronger profiles, and assisting with scheduling, all during non-traditional business hours.

Customized Job Opportunities

From the moment a clinician opens the app, Vivian has been customized to the user, with a useful dashboard to help easily find relevant job opportunities—notably through a completely redesigned job proposals experience and new Daily Matches feature.

Daily Matches: While job proposals come from the recruiter, job matches come from Vivian's own machine learning model and are curated specially for the user. Only jobs in line with their unique profile, preferences, and in-app activity are displayed, making it easier than ever to find a role that truly fits.

While job proposals come from the recruiter, job matches come from Vivian's own machine learning model and are curated specially for the user. Only jobs in line with their unique profile, preferences, and in-app activity are displayed, making it easier than ever to find a role that truly fits. Job Proposals : Reviewing job opportunities sent by recruiters is straightforward and easy—and can be done on the candidate's own time. Each personalized offer comes with clear details—including title, location, pay, and start date—and makes applying to the job or requesting additional information a breeze.

: Reviewing job opportunities sent by recruiters is straightforward and easy—and can be done on the candidate's own time. Each personalized offer comes with clear details—including title, location, pay, and start date—and makes applying to the job or requesting additional information a breeze. More Job Variety: Reflecting the diverse set of healthcare disciplines of the job seekers who use Vivian, there are now over two times more allied health and therapy job postings and nearly double the permanent staff job postings on the app than when there were just one million clinician users.

Greater Job Transparency

The decision to apply to one job over another is only as good as the information the candidate has, so Vivian has made an effort to increase transparency for job seekers on the platform.

Compare Offers: A single job opening at a given facility may be posted by multiple agencies—each with its own job terms. Candidates can now compare them all to find the one that's right for them.

"I view it as our responsibility to make sure that our users have the best tools and information possible to make these important career choices," says Bill Kong, Chief Operating Officer of Vivian Health.

"We live in a critical time for healthcare workers, and unfortunately, many of them feel as though they are treated as if they are easily replaceable. We have seen the candidate-centric approach work, and we encourage all healthcare employers to join us," says Vivian Health CEO and Co-founder, Parth Bhakta. "We believe in a world where all healthcare professionals have more control over their career trajectories. At a time when 42% of clinicians say they are considering leaving their profession entirely, it's on all of us in healthcare to work to retain people in clinical careers. At Vivian, we're providing a way for clinicians to find opportunities that are best for them."

To learn more about Vivian Health's latest release, read the full announcement .

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health is transforming how the healthcare industry hires. As the leading jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first, Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including staff roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, over 2 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vivian Health