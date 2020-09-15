VIVIC Corp. Signs Smart Electric Shipyard Project Contract with the Quanzhou government of Fujian

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, VIVIC Corp. (OTCQB: VIVC) (the "Company", or "we", or "VIVC") signed a smart electric yacht manufacturing project contract with the Quanzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone Management Committee at the Xiamen International Conference Center Hotel. The total investment of this project is about 100 million U.S. dollars, and the land area is about 33 acres. The project will include the production plant and exhibition center of electric yachts.

VIVIC is committed to the development of intelligent electric yachts. This year, it has completed the research and development of electric yachts and other products. The signing of this project will accelerate the production of the company's new electric yachts products through plans to build an advanced production plant in Quanzhou. The company will also utilize leading intelligence-focused systems to reach the bleeding edge of electric yacht R&D and production.

The main features of VIVIC's electric yacht:

Use electric drives instead of machinery transmissions to reduce or even eliminate the need for gearboxes and drive shafts, while saving valuable space.

Freer placement of engines, improved engine room layout, and convenient installation/maintenance

Acoustic decoupling between the engine and the hull to reduce noise, weight, and volume.

Wide speed-adjusting range, large driving force, easy to run forward or reverse, easy operation.

