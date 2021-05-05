Vivica A. Fox and Kym Feltus Join Forces with Eva Marcille, Tyler Lepley, Trina Braxton, Hill Harper, Tweet and More For the Ultimate Virtual Women's Empowerment Festival

The event will be held virtually using the platform "Hopin". There will be multiple stages, vendor booths, and more all hosted by an array of experts and public figures that will be sure to leach each attendee with an overwhelming sense of empowerment and pride. Topics to be covered during the conference include health & wellness, business & entrepreneurship, domestic violence support and more! Sponsors that are helping to create this incredible event includes Ampro Pro Styles, Curls, CWK Virtual Experience, Fanbase, The Law Offices of Jamie Feltus, GA Entertainment, The Pink Sugar Box, Pure Soul Powered by Isaac Hayes, Strong Consultants Foundation, Orleans Food, and Bar Chix. For VIP ticket holders there will even be a special New Orleans themed brunch hosted by Stellar Award winning worship leader, Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi.

When asked about her inspiration for creating such an event, founder Kym Feltus says, "I created this based on my own story. I know what it's like being a victim of domestic violence and I understand the support that it takes in order to overcome this." She continues, "…It is my goal that people leave feeling excited about the next steps of their journeys as domestic violence survivors with a supportive community to uplift them."

Full List of Participants

Celebrity Panel Discussion (CWK Virtual Entertainment)

Vivica Fox (Co-host)

(Co-host) Eva Marcille

Tyler Lepley

Trina Braxton

Chaz Shepherd

Perspectives on Domestic Violence: Men vs Women (Sponsored by The Hustle Mommies)

Candice

Norris J

Bishop Greg Davis

Vincent Velazquez

Virtual Black Wall Street (Sponsored by Fanbase)

Marc Coley

Erica Dunning

Mina Black

Olivia Shermaine

Atul Parshar

Isaac Hayes III

Hill Harper

Naja Robert

Health and Wellness Lounge (Sponsored by Curlz)

Maurice Johnson (Host)

(Host) Warren Mitchell

Corey Taylor

Music DJ's

DJ Chic Chick

Main Stage Performers

K.O Mason

Tweet

Gospel Brunch

Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi

Gospel Performances:

Ingrid Spencer

Kenny Lewis

Jason Clayborn

Byron Cage

Dorinda Clark Cole

Jabari Johnson

Tickets for "Conversations with Kym" are available at https://www.conversationswithkym.com/.

SOURCE Kym Feltus